New Veteran’s Service Officer Appointed
The Yankton County Commission met on Thursday evening, and considered applications for Veteran’s Service Officer. Commission Chair, Don Kettering, talks about Robert Stickney’s qualifications…. Commissioner Dan Klimisch explains the recommendation…. The Yankton County Commission unanimously voted to appoint Robert Stickney as the new Veteran’s Service Officer. The...
YPD Looking to Add a Police Officer
The Yankton Police Department is accepting applications for an opening on the force. YPD Chief Jason Foote says that applicants must be 21 or older and have a high school diploma or GED. Foote says that the community’s dedication to the police force makes the YPD a great place to...
Avera Welcomes Their First New Born of the Year
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital welcomed their first new born of the year at 1:09 pm on Wednesday, January 4th. Aria Skye Fitch, daughter of Taylor Ketelsen and Eric Fitch, weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces, and measured in at 20 inches. Aria joins her big brother Jaden, and her parents said...
