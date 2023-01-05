Read full article on original website
Tigers acquire Matt Vierling, Nick Maton, Donny Sands from Phillies for Kody Clemens, Gregory Soto
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have traded infielder/outfielder Kody Clemens and pitcher Gregory Soto to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for infielder/outfielder Matt Vierling, infielder/outfielder Nick Maton and catcher Donny Sands. Detroit announced the move Saturday. Vierling hit .246 with six home runs and 32 RBI in 117 regular...
