Rhode Island State

Analysis of Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative CSM

The following is a summary of the “Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Louie et al. Patients who present with cervical spondylotic myelopathy may be candidates for anterior cervical corpectomy and fusion (ACCF),...
Intimate partner violence associated with poor socioemotional development in children

1. Poorer socioemotional development is seen in children with mothers who experienced intimate partner violence. 2. Lower socioemotional development scores were also seen in children whose mothers had mild to severe depressive symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Approximately 1 in 4 women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner...
Measurement of the Patient-reported Outcome in a Heart Failure Clinic Trial

The following is the summary of “Patient-reported outcome measurement in heart failure clinic trial: Rationale and methods of the PRO-HF trial” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart by Kalwani, et al. Patient-reported health status among those with heart failure (HF) gives information beyond conventional professional assessment....
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes

Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KHN’s weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?” A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book “Health Care Politics and Policy A-Z,” now in its third edition.
Analysis of Optogenetics Therapy for Vision Restoration

The following is the summary of “Optogenetics for visual restoration: From proof of principle to translational challenges” published in November 2022 issue of Retinal and Eye by Lindner, et al. Degenerative retinal illnesses are a wide collection of diseases that typically result in the death of photoreceptors irreversibly...
Can Concomitant Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Affect Rectal Prolapse Recurrence Rates at the Time of Rectopexy?

The following is the summary of “Does Concomitant Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair at the Time of Rectopexy Impact Rectal Prolapse Recurrence Rates? A Retrospective Review of the Prospectively Collected Pelvic Floor Disorders Consortium Quality Improvement Database Pilot” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Bordeianou, et al.
Examining the Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF) at Three Levels

The following is a summary of the “Performing the 3-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF)” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Park et al. The anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery is a popular and effective treatment for degenerative cervical myelopathy. This...
Using a Paradigm Shift to Repair Retinal Detachments

The following is the summary of “A paradigm shift in retinal detachment repair: The concept of integrity” published in November 2022 issue of progress in Retinal and Eye by Muni, et al. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment treatment has advanced dramatically in the last few decades. Retinal reattachment can be...
Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Assessing The Quality of Life in Patients

The following is a summary of “Quality of Life in Patients with Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Cross-sectional Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Critical care by Dias, et al. For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationships between and effects on the quality of life...
Deep Sternal Wound Infections After Cardiac Surgery

Despite preventive procedures and treatment for deep sternal wound infections, incidence and mortality rates remain high. Research has shown that patients undergoing cardiac operations using sternotomy have a significant risk for sternal wound infection. Some of these wounds are superficial and can be completely eradicated with IV antibiotics and local wound care. Other wounds are deep sternal wound infections (DSWI), which can result in increased morbidity and mortality. Despite advances in prevention, in-hospital mortality rates associated with DSWI range between 7% and 47%. Some of these patients need additional surgery, including repeated debridement and major surgical reconstruction.

