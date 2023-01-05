Son accused of attacking father with hatchet over TV remote

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man has been taken into custody and accused of attacking his dad with a hatchet over a tv remote.

On December 28th, State police were dispatched to the residence of 65-year-old Kevin Scheitrum for a domestic dispute between him and his son, 36-year-old Mark Scheitrum at 7:45 a.m.

State police say the two got into an argument over a television remote. The dispute escalated when troopers say, Mark, pushed Kevin to the ground.

While on the ground, Mark began striking Kevin with the wooden handle of a hatchet, according to police records and nearly struck him in the face with the blade, hitting his hand.

Kevin sustained multiple injuries following the incident.

According to police, Mark claimed he did not hit Kevin with the hatchet, but he did “put it in his face”.

Mark is facing charges related to aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.

The victims condition is unknown at this time.

