Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they will get shot down, UK intel says
Russia is holding back due to worries about "reputational damage" if the combat jets are shot down over Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence said.
U.S. announces $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. has authorized a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $3 billion, the Department of Defense announced Friday. The big picture: The Biden administration has now sent $24.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last February, per the DOD.
Sen. King: Concerns about oversight on U.S. aid to Ukraine don't hold water
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) on Sunday told CBS News' "Face the Nation" he does not believe concerns over a lack of accountability and oversight on U.S. military aid to Ukraine hold water. Why it matters: King, who along with Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) recently traveled to Kyiv and met with...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Iran executes two men accused of killing Revolutionary Guard member
Iran has executed two more men as the country looks to crack down on nationwide protests, according to multiple reports. The big picture: Four people have been executed in connection with the ongoing protests that are challenging the country's theocracy. Nationwide demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa...
Biden is throwing migrants under the bus to appease Republican fearmongering
Imagine for a moment that you are a dissident citizen of Nicaragua. Forced out of bed in the middle of the night and hounded out of your homeland because of your political activities, you have been deprived of all chances to work, let alone live, in the country you’ve always called home. Your opposition to President Daniel Ortega’s regime has put your life and your family’s lives in danger. You must find safety immediately.
Israel sanctions Palestinian Authority over push for ICJ opinion on occupation
The new Israeli government on Friday announced a series of sanctions against the Palestinian Authority over its latest push for the International Court of Justice to issue a legal opinion on the Israeli occupation. Why it matters: Although some of the Israeli sanctions are only symbolic and others include immediate...
WGAU
Officials: Grounded ship refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal
CAIRO — (AP) — Egyptian authorities said a cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored. Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a...
U.S. stresses need for "independent institutions" as Israel seeks to weaken judiciary
A State Department official stressed the importance of Israel's "independent institutions" for its "thriving democracy" after the country's new government revealed a plan to pass laws that would weaken the Supreme Court. Why it matters: The Biden administration is treating the issue with utmost sensitivity because of its domestic political...
Border Dem says Biden policies a "Band-Aid," urges Congress to act
President Biden's efforts to alleviate the border crisis are "just temporary Band-Aids," Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, emphasizing that the situation needs to be addressed via legislation from Congress. Why it matters: Escobar's remarks come as Biden is set to make his first visit...
Negev Forum to meet in Abu Dhabi amid tensions in Jerusalem
Senior officials from the U.S., Israel, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco will convene in Abu Dhabi on Monday for a meeting of the Negev Forum to discuss regional integration. The big picture: Tensions in the region are especially high after an extreme right-wing minister of the new Israeli...
GOP Rep. won't recuse himself from investigating Jan. 6 probe that looked into him
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) on Sunday refused to commit to recusing himself from a potential House probe into the federal investigations of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite being a subject of the investigations himself. Driving the news: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told the Jan. 6 select committee at...
TikTok's "Death Star" dangers
TikTok enters 2023 facing deepening doubts in Washington about its future in the U.S. thanks to its ownership by China-based ByteDance. Why it matters: The short-video colossus now dominates the American social media landscape, raising concerns among lawmakers, competitors and users over data security, privacy and freedom of speech. The...
Judge halts extradition of El Chapo's son to U.S.
A federal judge in Mexico City halted the extradition Friday of Ovidio Guzmán, a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, to the U.S, per CNN. Driving the news: The order comes a day after the younger Guzmán was arrested in Culiacán, Mexico, in an operation that led to deadly clashes resulting in at least 29 deaths.
China suspends social media accounts criticizing COVID policies
China has removed more than 1,000 social media accounts for criticizing the government's COVID-19 policies, BBC reports. Driving the news: Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, suspended or banned 1,120 accounts for what it described as personal attacks against the county's coronavirus specialists, per BBC. The platform said it found...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Brazil police arrest 300 after Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress, other buildings
Supporters of Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress and other government buildings in the capital Brasilia on Sunday in an attack that echoed the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of former President Trump. The latest: Authorities said late Sunday they had cleared the...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0