Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The best barbecue spot in Florida, according to Food Network
The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida's pick is unlike any other in the South.
Starting 2023 eating healthy? Chef Esteban of El Cubano Jax is here to help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew for a demonstration about healthy eating habits. Each year millions of Americans make New Years resolutions to eat healthier but often times many of those resolutions end quickly. Chef Esteban showed that a little work in meal prep can save extra time and money while also providing a healthy option for meals throughout the week.
Efforts to increase recruitment into the military for 2023 after struggling for years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The military has been struggling to meet its recruiting requirements for the last couple of years. One local recruiter is doing everything he can to bring more officers into the force. “You can talk education, you can talk the many countries I’ve been to, the deployments...
DCPS’ first ever “school showcase Saturday” offers early enrollment opportunities for parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today, parents got the opportunity to enroll their child or children into this upcoming school year. It was a chance for parents and students to learn what their classroom would look like up close and personal. “Welcome to Duval County Public Schools,” says DeVonne Lampkin.
Photos: MOSH releases design plan for new location on the Northbank
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History recently announced the completion of the conceptual exhibit design plan for its new museum on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville. MOSH says the exhibit design plan primarily features the St. Johns River as the core spatial feature and navigation guide...
Time to decide: School choice deadlines approaching for Duval students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School choice deadlines are coming up for Duval County students. This affects more than 120,000 students in the county and that means parents need to make sure you have your decisions in by the deadline of February 28th. Find out more about your options here. All...
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in need
Calvary Church in Orange Park offers a drive-thru food distribution service, Calvary Cares Food and Outreach Ministry, to those in and around Clay County in need of food for their households.
Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board
Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
Billy Jack’s to bring waterfront BBQ
Benjamin and Liza Groshell will add the BBQ spot to their roster of local eateries.
Altrusa of Lake City’s Backpack Program to feed children in need receives crucial donation
LAKE CITY, Fla. — HCA Florida City Hospital announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 a donation of $10,000 to Altrusa of Lake City’s Backpack Program. The donation will go to the purchase of food items for children in need during school breaks and holidays. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Who's the guitarist who shredded National Anthem at Jags game? Meet Paul Wane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida native Paul Wane is now a viral sensation after playing the National Anthem during the opening ceremony for the Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans matchup. Paul Wane started playing the guitar at just 8 years old. He’s played on big stages before with his band the...
Some-bunny to love: Bunny rescue saves 100+ in first year as nonprofit
HILLIARD, Fla. — On a dirt road in Hilliard, little bunny fufu is napping peacefully in its temporary home. A new nonprofit bunny rescue has already saved more than 100 bunnies on the first coast in 2022. At the start of the new year, there are 30 bunnies looking for a new home.
Clay County Accelerated program available for 2023-24 school year
If you have a rising seventh or ninth-grade student in Clay County, they may qualify for an accelerated program. Clay County schools say that applications for accelerated Junior High and High School programs are now open for the 2023-2024 school year. In accordance with updated Florida legislation, CCDS will now...
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
There’s an easier way to get around Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
Book about Hank Aaron under review by Duval Public Schools, along with 25 others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Right now, 26 books for grade school students in Duval County are being held for review by the district to determine if they comply with a new Florida law. Duval County Public Schools is currently waiting on state guidance before accepting or rejecting those books as...
JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
