ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Starting 2023 eating healthy? Chef Esteban of El Cubano Jax is here to help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew for a demonstration about healthy eating habits. Each year millions of Americans make New Years resolutions to eat healthier but often times many of those resolutions end quickly. Chef Esteban showed that a little work in meal prep can save extra time and money while also providing a healthy option for meals throughout the week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Photos: MOSH releases design plan for new location on the Northbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History recently announced the completion of the conceptual exhibit design plan for its new museum on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville. MOSH says the exhibit design plan primarily features the St. Johns River as the core spatial feature and navigation guide...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board

Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

There’s an easier way to get around Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to save time and make getting around Clay County easier? Jacksonville Transportation Authority has you covered. Starting Jan. 17, you will be able to plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new MyJTA application. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy