CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Sepsis is one of the most expensive medical conditions in the world – new research clarifies how it can lead to cell death
An overactive immune response to infection can be deadly. Studying how one key player called tumor necrosis factor, or TNF, induces lethal immune responses could provide new treatment targets.
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic approach to COPD involves targeting and inhibiting protein RIPK1
Research led by the Centenary Institute, the University of Technology Sydney and Ghent University Hospital, Belgium has identified a new therapeutic approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—the targeting and inhibition of a protein called RIPK1. The third leading cause of death worldwide and with no effective treatments, COPD...
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative CSM
The following is a summary of the “Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Louie et al. Patients who present with cervical spondylotic myelopathy may be candidates for anterior cervical corpectomy and fusion (ACCF),...
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
Healthline
Is Ankylosing Spondylitis the Same as Axial Spondyloarthritis?
Ankylosing spondylitis is the more severe subtype of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). It means the damage to your joints is visible on an X-ray. But some experts think this distinction isn’t clinically significant and consider axSpA as more of a spectrum. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) belongs to an umbrella of conditions...
scitechdaily.com
New Oral Drug Lowers Cholesterol by 70%
A team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University has identified a small-molecule drug that effectively reduces cholesterol by 70% in animal models. PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most common type of medication used to manage cholesterol levels, following statins. These drugs are highly effective at reducing excess cholesterol in the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors must be injected. This can be a barrier to their use for some people.
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
How Is Psoriatic Arthritis Treated?
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) affects the joints and skin. There is no cure, but a combination of medication and therapies can help you manage the condition.
hcplive.com
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
ScienceBlog.com
New drug slows decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s
The investigational drug lecanemab slowed clinical decline in participants with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease by 27% after 18 months of treatment compared with participants who received a placebo, a phase 3 clinical trial has reported. The results of the “Clarity AD” trial of 1,795 participants were published Jan. 5 in...
hcplive.com
TNFi Treatment did not Increase Incidence of Hematological Malignancies in Psoriatic Arthritis
Although the incidence rates were similar among those treated with TNFi and biologics-naïve patients, patients with psoriatic arthritis had a 35% increased risk when compared with the general population. Although a moderately increased risk of hematological malignancies was observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when compared with the...
FDA Approves First Fecal Transplant Therapy for Recurrent C. Diff Infection
The medicine offers a new, potentially life-saving option for a difficult-to-treat condition.
technologynetworks.com
Blood Pressure Drug Holds Promise for PTSD Treatment, Suggests Study in Mice
There is new evidence that a 50-year-old blood pressure drug could find new purpose as a treatment to mitigate the often life-altering effects of increasingly prevalent PTSD, scientists say. Clonidine is commonly used as a high blood pressure medication and for ADHD. It’s also already been studied in PTSD because...
hcplive.com
Concomitant Methotrexate Does Not Increase Efficacy of Ustekinumab in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis
Results from the MUST trial reported that ustekinumab monotherapy was just as effective in treating psoriatic arthritis as treatment with ustekinumab plus methotrexate. Ustekinumab, an interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23 inhibitor, effectively treated psoriatic arthritis (PsA), regardless of methotrexate co-therapy, based on changes in the Disease Activity Score 28 (DAS28). The benefits of adding or maintaining methotrexate when initiating ustekinumab is unsubstantiated, according to a study published in The Lancet.1.
physiciansweekly.com
Significant paternal symptoms of depression and trauma following poor fetal, neonatal, and maternal outcomes
1. High paternal rates of distress seen in fathers exposed to poor fetal, neonatal and maternal outcomes. 2. Support systems in place for these fathers may help prevent poor mental health outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) The impacts of traumatic perinatal events are well described in mothers, however limited...
physiciansweekly.com
Intimate partner violence associated with poor socioemotional development in children
1. Poorer socioemotional development is seen in children with mothers who experienced intimate partner violence. 2. Lower socioemotional development scores were also seen in children whose mothers had mild to severe depressive symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Approximately 1 in 4 women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner...
physiciansweekly.com
Measurement of the Patient-reported Outcome in a Heart Failure Clinic Trial
The following is the summary of “Patient-reported outcome measurement in heart failure clinic trial: Rationale and methods of the PRO-HF trial” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart by Kalwani, et al. Patient-reported health status among those with heart failure (HF) gives information beyond conventional professional assessment....
