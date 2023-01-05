Despite preventive procedures and treatment for deep sternal wound infections, incidence and mortality rates remain high. Research has shown that patients undergoing cardiac operations using sternotomy have a significant risk for sternal wound infection. Some of these wounds are superficial and can be completely eradicated with IV antibiotics and local wound care. Other wounds are deep sternal wound infections (DSWI), which can result in increased morbidity and mortality. Despite advances in prevention, in-hospital mortality rates associated with DSWI range between 7% and 47%. Some of these patients need additional surgery, including repeated debridement and major surgical reconstruction.

