Analysis of Optogenetics Therapy for Vision Restoration

The following is the summary of “Optogenetics for visual restoration: From proof of principle to translational challenges” published in November 2022 issue of Retinal and Eye by Lindner, et al. Degenerative retinal illnesses are a wide collection of diseases that typically result in the death of photoreceptors irreversibly...
Can Concomitant Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Affect Rectal Prolapse Recurrence Rates at the Time of Rectopexy?

The following is the summary of “Does Concomitant Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair at the Time of Rectopexy Impact Rectal Prolapse Recurrence Rates? A Retrospective Review of the Prospectively Collected Pelvic Floor Disorders Consortium Quality Improvement Database Pilot” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Bordeianou, et al.
Intimate partner violence associated with poor socioemotional development in children

1. Poorer socioemotional development is seen in children with mothers who experienced intimate partner violence. 2. Lower socioemotional development scores were also seen in children whose mothers had mild to severe depressive symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Approximately 1 in 4 women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner...
Christian Orthodox Church fasting may improve metabolic syndrome risk factors

1. In this scoping review, Christian Orthodox Church (COC) fasters had healthier blood lipid profiles during and after COC fasting periods. 2. Additionally, COC fasters had no nutritional deficiencies despite their restricted food intake during the fasting periods. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Christian Orthodox Church (COC) fasting periods resemble...
Children With GH Deficiency: Evaluating the Tolerance of Weekly Somapacitan

The following is a summary of “Weekly Somapacitan is Effective and Well Tolerated in Children With GH Deficiency: The Randomized Phase 3 REAL4 Trial,” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism by Miller, et al. Children with GH deficiency (GHD) got somapacitan, a once-weekly...
Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Assessing The Quality of Life in Patients

The following is a summary of “Quality of Life in Patients with Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Cross-sectional Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Critical care by Dias, et al. For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationships between and effects on the quality of life...
Deep Sternal Wound Infections After Cardiac Surgery

Despite preventive procedures and treatment for deep sternal wound infections, incidence and mortality rates remain high. Research has shown that patients undergoing cardiac operations using sternotomy have a significant risk for sternal wound infection. Some of these wounds are superficial and can be completely eradicated with IV antibiotics and local wound care. Other wounds are deep sternal wound infections (DSWI), which can result in increased morbidity and mortality. Despite advances in prevention, in-hospital mortality rates associated with DSWI range between 7% and 47%. Some of these patients need additional surgery, including repeated debridement and major surgical reconstruction.

