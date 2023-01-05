ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Padres land former top prospect to join stacked staff

The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:
Yardbarker

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits big milestone in his rehab

Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a big milestone in his rehabilitation process. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities. This is a positive development for the San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder who might be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab.
MLB Trade Rumors

How much more do the Padres have to spend?

After exceeding the luxury tax limit in each of the last two seasons, the Padres aren’t slowing down their spending. Signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal was the splashiest move of a busy offseason, but San Diego also made significant investments to re-sign Nick Martinez and Robert Suarez, as well as bring in other new talents in Seth Lugo and Matt Carpenter.
