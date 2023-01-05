ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing

It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
BUNA, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
12NewsNow

Four minors in custody after Saturday night chase involving stolen vehicle ends in fiery crash, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors are in custody after a chase in Beaumont involving a stolen Hyundai ended in a crash and left the vehicle engulfed in flames. It happened Saturday, January 7, 2023 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Three boys and two girls were in a stolen Hyundai when Beaumont Police attempted to stop the vehicle, Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing eight catalytic from vehicles at a parking lot in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a business on Coach Williams Drive after receiving a call...
SULPHUR, LA
kjas.com

Feds arrest man in a Jasper home

No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates

Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Driver injured in rollover crash

A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy