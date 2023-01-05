ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain Debuts Pink Hair Makeover While Holding Hands With Husband Frederic In NYC

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oe9mc_0k4Zz9Zs00
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Shania Twain has been busy promoting her new album, Queen of Me, and she looked amazing when she showed off a new pink hair makeover on Jan. 5. The 57-year-old was the special guest on the Today Show when she had her new bubblegum pink hair down in waves with front bangs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjzDj_0k4Zz9Zs00
Shania Twain in NYC on Jan. 5. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wM0R_0k4Zz9Zs00
Shania Twain & husband Frederic Thiebaud in NYC on Jan. 5. (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews)

Shania was out in NYC with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud when she rocked a tight black turtleneck tucked into a high-waisted white midi skirt that was slit in the front revealing her tight black leather knee-high boots. While on the Today show, Shania pulled her new pink hair into a low ponytail that was fastened with a knot made of her hair while her front bangs covered her forehead.

Shania’s pink hair is a complete 180 from her usually brown highlighted hair. However, she managed to pull off her new look and it perfectly coincides with her new album which is all about “queen energy.” Ever since Shania released her new music video, for her single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” off the album, she has been experimenting with funky new looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzvQB_0k4Zz9Zs00
Shania Twain. (S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

For the music video, she looked like a rockstar when she wore bright pink hair with bright green and yellow lashes. She rocked a sequin yellow and green jumpsuit with a massive cutout on the chest. Her look in the video was completely different than what she usually wears and in an interview with BBC, she revealed the reason behind her look in the video, admitting, “It’s all about escapism. I’m definitely one of those daydreamers – it’s a lot more fun to dream while you’re awake and makeup what it is you might want to be. I want to be a rockstar. I want to be Prince, I want to be Cyndi Lauper, I want to be all these fun crazy things that I’ve never done and all these fashion things I’ve never done.”

Comments / 12

Related
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
WHAS 11

Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig

It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
UTAH STATE
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
OK! Magazine

Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos

Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
NEWARK, NJ
People

Rosie O'Donnell and Her Kids Wear Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning

Rosie O'Donnell shared a holiday photo with four of her five children, all posing in front of the tree in matching hoodies Rosie O'Donnell enjoyed some cozy moments with her crew this Christmas. The Emmy Award winner, 60, posed for a family photo in front of their tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023." "Christmas morning," O'Donnell captioned the photo, which featured sons Parker Jaren, 27, and Blake Christopher, 23, as well as daughters Vivienne Rose, 20, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
People

Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Olsen Just Got Married in Surprise Bel-Air Ceremony: Report

Ashley Olsen, the former child actor-turned-fashion mogul, is officially off the market. Sources told Page Six that Olsen quietly married her longtime boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, in Bel-Air last Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by roughly 50 people, according to one insider, who told the outlet that the event “went late.” Olsen, 36, was first linked to Eisner in 2017. Fiercely protective of her private life, Olsen was only rarely photographed alongside her partner, who is also the son of jewelry designer and former Vogue editor Lisa Eisner. She has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, and a rep for the Row fashion designer declined to comment on the reported wedding to Page Six. It was unclear whether Olsen’s twin sister and business partner, Mary-Kate, was in attendance. The other Olsen twin settled her divorce with French banker Olivier Sarkozy last year, six years after the pair got married in New York City.Read it at Page Six
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos

Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
281K+
Followers
25K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy