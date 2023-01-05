Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
What's The Smartest Dog Breed? A New Study Just Figured It Out
When you decide to add a dog to the family, there are a ton of considerations to address before you choose the perfect pup — especially if you go for a purebred dog or visit a breed-specific rescue, but even if you hit the shelter for a mixed breed in need of a loving home. Does your family lead an active lifestyle, or are you more interested in spending time as a family at home? Do you have young kids? Do you have a yard, or are you a city-dwelling apartment denizen?
The Impact of Cumulative Lumbar Spine Degeneration and Paraspinal FMI on the Outcome of LSCS Patients
The following is the summary of “Effect of Paraspinal Fatty Muscle Infiltration and Cumulative Lumbar Spine Degeneration on the Outcome of Patients With Lumbar Spinal Canal Stenosis: Analysis of the Lumbar Stenosis Outcome Study (LSOS) Data” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Getzmann, et al.
Bone Mineral Density Assessment in Operative Spine Patients Using an MRI-Based Score
The following is the summary of “MRI-Based Score for Assessment of Bone Mineral Density in Operative Spine Patients” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Kim, et al. Introspective evaluation. The purpose of this study was to validate a previously developed bone mineral density (BMD) grading...
The Daily Habits of Happiness Experts
Stop trying to force that frown upside down. Instead, try the joy-building tips experts really use.
The matrix effect: The surprising science of how cheese impacts your heart health
Your stomach is likely to tell you when you have reached peak cheese, but is there an exact measure of how much is too much?. Cheese is packed with healthy protein and calcium but is also high in saturated fat and salt. According to the British Heart Foundation, a 30g portion of Cheddar can contain more salt than a packet of crisps.
Christian Orthodox Church fasting may improve metabolic syndrome risk factors
1. In this scoping review, Christian Orthodox Church (COC) fasters had healthier blood lipid profiles during and after COC fasting periods. 2. Additionally, COC fasters had no nutritional deficiencies despite their restricted food intake during the fasting periods. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Christian Orthodox Church (COC) fasting periods resemble...
Intimate partner violence associated with poor socioemotional development in children
1. Poorer socioemotional development is seen in children with mothers who experienced intimate partner violence. 2. Lower socioemotional development scores were also seen in children whose mothers had mild to severe depressive symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Approximately 1 in 4 women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner...
Analysis of Optogenetics Therapy for Vision Restoration
The following is the summary of “Optogenetics for visual restoration: From proof of principle to translational challenges” published in November 2022 issue of Retinal and Eye by Lindner, et al. Degenerative retinal illnesses are a wide collection of diseases that typically result in the death of photoreceptors irreversibly...
Measurement of the Patient-reported Outcome in a Heart Failure Clinic Trial
The following is the summary of “Patient-reported outcome measurement in heart failure clinic trial: Rationale and methods of the PRO-HF trial” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart by Kalwani, et al. Patient-reported health status among those with heart failure (HF) gives information beyond conventional professional assessment....
Can Concomitant Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Affect Rectal Prolapse Recurrence Rates at the Time of Rectopexy?
The following is the summary of “Does Concomitant Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair at the Time of Rectopexy Impact Rectal Prolapse Recurrence Rates? A Retrospective Review of the Prospectively Collected Pelvic Floor Disorders Consortium Quality Improvement Database Pilot” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Bordeianou, et al.
Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness
We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.
Ask an expert: how many walnuts should we consume each day
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Seven whole shelled nuts is the recommended amount of walnuts per day. The side effects of eating too many walnuts can be bloating or loosened stool, and weight gain. → See more questions and expert...
Examining the Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF) at Three Levels
The following is a summary of the “Performing the 3-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF)” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Park et al. The anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery is a popular and effective treatment for degenerative cervical myelopathy. This...
Little-Used Fitness Measure Could Be Key to Exercise Results
Prescribe exercise as medicine, telling their patients how often, how long, and how hard to work out to improve health. A new Brigham Young University study suggests doctors could take that initiative to the next level, prescribing exercise plans that result in a specific health outcome; say, lowering your blood pressure or losing weight.
Exercise Preserves Physical Fitness During Aging: Scientists Are Beginning to Understand Why
Regular exercise is known to have numerous health benefits for people who are aging. Exercise can help to improve strength, flexibility, and balance, which can, in turn, improve overall physical function. Many of the health problems that seem to come with age can be delayed by exercise. Though the cellular...
Children With GH Deficiency: Evaluating the Tolerance of Weekly Somapacitan
The following is a summary of “Weekly Somapacitan is Effective and Well Tolerated in Children With GH Deficiency: The Randomized Phase 3 REAL4 Trial,” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism by Miller, et al. Children with GH deficiency (GHD) got somapacitan, a once-weekly...
Startup Trying to Test Whether People on DMT Experience a Shared Alien Universe
Known as the "spirit molecule" to psychedelics enthusiasts, N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) is said to produce vivid and strangely similar hallucinations for many who take it. Now, a new extended-state version of the powerful drug may help psychonauts stay there longer than ever before. Among their eccentric goals: to see — and document — whether people are actually entering a shared alternate dimension when they take the stuff.
