If you ever want to win a bar bet, you could propose a wager to a fellow patron as to whether Atlanta is west of Detroit (it is) or ask them to name the Southeastern Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards because they’ll inevitably say Peyton Manning, Danny Wuerffel or A.J. McCarron — and they’ll be wrong. The answer is former Georgia Bulldog Aaron Murray (13,166 passing yards from 2010-13) and it’s not even all that close.

ATHENS, GA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO