Significant paternal symptoms of depression and trauma following poor fetal, neonatal, and maternal outcomes
1. High paternal rates of distress seen in fathers exposed to poor fetal, neonatal and maternal outcomes. 2. Support systems in place for these fathers may help prevent poor mental health outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) The impacts of traumatic perinatal events are well described in mothers, however limited...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Analysis of Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative CSM
The following is a summary of the “Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Louie et al. Patients who present with cervical spondylotic myelopathy may be candidates for anterior cervical corpectomy and fusion (ACCF),...
The Impact of Cumulative Lumbar Spine Degeneration and Paraspinal FMI on the Outcome of LSCS Patients
The following is the summary of “Effect of Paraspinal Fatty Muscle Infiltration and Cumulative Lumbar Spine Degeneration on the Outcome of Patients With Lumbar Spinal Canal Stenosis: Analysis of the Lumbar Stenosis Outcome Study (LSOS) Data” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Getzmann, et al.
Bone Mineral Density Assessment in Operative Spine Patients Using an MRI-Based Score
The following is the summary of “MRI-Based Score for Assessment of Bone Mineral Density in Operative Spine Patients” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Kim, et al. Introspective evaluation. The purpose of this study was to validate a previously developed bone mineral density (BMD) grading...
Intimate partner violence associated with poor socioemotional development in children
1. Poorer socioemotional development is seen in children with mothers who experienced intimate partner violence. 2. Lower socioemotional development scores were also seen in children whose mothers had mild to severe depressive symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Approximately 1 in 4 women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner...
Christian Orthodox Church fasting may improve metabolic syndrome risk factors
1. In this scoping review, Christian Orthodox Church (COC) fasters had healthier blood lipid profiles during and after COC fasting periods. 2. Additionally, COC fasters had no nutritional deficiencies despite their restricted food intake during the fasting periods. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Christian Orthodox Church (COC) fasting periods resemble...
Analysis of Optogenetics Therapy for Vision Restoration
The following is the summary of “Optogenetics for visual restoration: From proof of principle to translational challenges” published in November 2022 issue of Retinal and Eye by Lindner, et al. Degenerative retinal illnesses are a wide collection of diseases that typically result in the death of photoreceptors irreversibly...
Major Depressive Episode Patients: Safety and Efficacy of Ketamine Vs. Electroconvulsive Therapy
The following is a summary of “Efficacy and Safety of Ketamine vs. Electroconvulsive Therapy Among Patients With Major Depressive Episode” published in the October 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Rhee et al. It was uncertain if ketamine was equally effective as electroconvulsive treatment (ECT) in treating people experiencing...
Measurement of the Patient-reported Outcome in a Heart Failure Clinic Trial
The following is the summary of “Patient-reported outcome measurement in heart failure clinic trial: Rationale and methods of the PRO-HF trial” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart by Kalwani, et al. Patient-reported health status among those with heart failure (HF) gives information beyond conventional professional assessment....
Can Concomitant Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Affect Rectal Prolapse Recurrence Rates at the Time of Rectopexy?
The following is the summary of “Does Concomitant Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair at the Time of Rectopexy Impact Rectal Prolapse Recurrence Rates? A Retrospective Review of the Prospectively Collected Pelvic Floor Disorders Consortium Quality Improvement Database Pilot” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Bordeianou, et al.
Effectiveness of Adjunctive D-Cycloserine to Intermittent TBS in the Treatment of Major Depression
The following is a summary of “Efficacy of Adjunctive D-Cycloserine to Intermittent Theta-Burst Stimulation for Major Depressive Disorder” published in the October 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Cole et al. Synaptic plasticity was hypothesized to have a role in how transcranial magnetic stimulation for major depressive disorder (MDD)...
Children With GH Deficiency: Evaluating the Tolerance of Weekly Somapacitan
The following is a summary of “Weekly Somapacitan is Effective and Well Tolerated in Children With GH Deficiency: The Randomized Phase 3 REAL4 Trial,” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism by Miller, et al. Children with GH deficiency (GHD) got somapacitan, a once-weekly...
Evaluating the Link Between Opioid Overdose, Buprenorphine Treatment Gaps and Health Care Spending
The following is a summary of “Association Between Buprenorphine Treatment Gaps, Opioid Overdose, and Health Care Spending in US Medicare Beneficiaries With Opioid Use Disorder” published in the October 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Gibbons et al. Buprenorphine noncompliance may raise the patient’s risk of opioid overdose and...
Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Assessing The Quality of Life in Patients
The following is a summary of “Quality of Life in Patients with Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Cross-sectional Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Critical care by Dias, et al. For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationships between and effects on the quality of life...
The Mechanism of Retinal Pigmentation in Human Albinism
The following is the summary of “Retinal pigmentation pathway in human albinism: Not so black and white” published in November 2022 issue of Retinal and eye by Bakker, et al. Albinism is a condition of pigmentation that can manifest in the eyes, skin, and/or hair. Foveal hypoplasia and...
Deep Sternal Wound Infections After Cardiac Surgery
Despite preventive procedures and treatment for deep sternal wound infections, incidence and mortality rates remain high. Research has shown that patients undergoing cardiac operations using sternotomy have a significant risk for sternal wound infection. Some of these wounds are superficial and can be completely eradicated with IV antibiotics and local wound care. Other wounds are deep sternal wound infections (DSWI), which can result in increased morbidity and mortality. Despite advances in prevention, in-hospital mortality rates associated with DSWI range between 7% and 47%. Some of these patients need additional surgery, including repeated debridement and major surgical reconstruction.
