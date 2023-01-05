ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

What Does It Mean to Have Moderate COPD?

Moderate COPD may mean that physical activity is more difficult, and you may cough up mucus more regularly. People with moderate COPD can take steps to improve their life expectancy by preventing progression to severe COPD. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a type of lung disease that makes it...
KTLA.com

Best supplement for arthritis pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
MedicalXpress

New therapeutic approach to COPD involves targeting and inhibiting protein RIPK1

Research led by the Centenary Institute, the University of Technology Sydney and Ghent University Hospital, Belgium has identified a new therapeutic approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—the targeting and inhibition of a protein called RIPK1. The third leading cause of death worldwide and with no effective treatments, COPD...
Boston

Dr. Ashish Jha weighs in on risks of the new XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant

The subvariant of Omicron is now spreading around the country, and is dominant in New England. Top public health experts are sounding the alarm about a relatively new COVID subvariant. That includes Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. Jha took to Twitter Wednesday to inform the public...
physiciansweekly.com

Analysis of Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative CSM

The following is a summary of the “Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Louie et al. Patients who present with cervical spondylotic myelopathy may be candidates for anterior cervical corpectomy and fusion (ACCF),...
labroots.com

Certain Supplements Improve Cardiovascular Health

New research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has identified supplements that show moderate- to high-quality evidence of reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 884 randomized controlled trials with a total of over 880,000 participants that evaluated the effects of 27...
Healthline

Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼

Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist

Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
The Hill

Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis

More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
Medagadget.com

Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Key Companies

Brixadi: Camurus/Braeburn Inc. Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]. Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex...
msn.com

Is beetroot beneficial for ageing eyes? Find out what the experts say

Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Stephanie SmallMaster of Science in Exercise Physiology & Sports Nutrition · 6 years of experience · USABeet roots contain considerable amounts of vitamin A which are beneficial for overall eye health and care. Other vitamin A containing foods include carrots and tomatoes.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Beetroot.→ Love Beetroot? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
physiciansweekly.com

Bone Mineral Density Assessment in Operative Spine Patients Using an MRI-Based Score

The following is the summary of “MRI-Based Score for Assessment of Bone Mineral Density in Operative Spine Patients” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Kim, et al. Introspective evaluation. The purpose of this study was to validate a previously developed bone mineral density (BMD) grading...
msn.com

Professional FAQs: Are bananas good for you?

Bananas are a low-calorie and low-fat source of carbohydrate. One medium banana is an excellent source of vitamin B6; a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C; and a source of magnesium. The less ripe the banana, the more complex carbohydrate and bitter flavor it contains. The riper the banana, the less complex carbohydrate and sweeter flavor it contains. Because bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber, they can contribute to heart and digestive health, respectively.
verywellmind.com

What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS)?

Stiff-person syndrome is a neurological disorder that is characterized by muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. It is a rare condition that only affects one or two persons in every million people. It is estimated that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States live with this condition. This article...

