msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're super...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Healthline
What Does It Mean to Have Moderate COPD?
Moderate COPD may mean that physical activity is more difficult, and you may cough up mucus more regularly. People with moderate COPD can take steps to improve their life expectancy by preventing progression to severe COPD. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a type of lung disease that makes it...
KTLA.com
Best supplement for arthritis pain
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic approach to COPD involves targeting and inhibiting protein RIPK1
Research led by the Centenary Institute, the University of Technology Sydney and Ghent University Hospital, Belgium has identified a new therapeutic approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—the targeting and inhibition of a protein called RIPK1. The third leading cause of death worldwide and with no effective treatments, COPD...
Dr. Ashish Jha weighs in on risks of the new XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant
The subvariant of Omicron is now spreading around the country, and is dominant in New England. Top public health experts are sounding the alarm about a relatively new COVID subvariant. That includes Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. Jha took to Twitter Wednesday to inform the public...
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative CSM
The following is a summary of the “Anterior Cervical Corpectomy and Fusion for Degenerative Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Louie et al. Patients who present with cervical spondylotic myelopathy may be candidates for anterior cervical corpectomy and fusion (ACCF),...
‘Kraken,’ the ‘most transmissible’ COVID variant yet, could spawn even more immune-evasive variants, new study says
The good news: XBB.1.5 is slightly less immune-evasive than its parent, researchers found. The bad news: Its descendants may not be.
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Better for Your Health?
The number of nondairy milk options at the grocery store seems to multiply daily. But staring down the cartons on the shelf can be confusing. How do you weigh oat milk vs. almond milk vs. soy milk vs. flax milk … or any combination of two or more? If you leave the plant-based milk aisle feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.
labroots.com
Certain Supplements Improve Cardiovascular Health
New research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has identified supplements that show moderate- to high-quality evidence of reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 884 randomized controlled trials with a total of over 880,000 participants that evaluated the effects of 27...
Healthline
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
physiciansweekly.com
The Impact of Cumulative Lumbar Spine Degeneration and Paraspinal FMI on the Outcome of LSCS Patients
The following is the summary of “Effect of Paraspinal Fatty Muscle Infiltration and Cumulative Lumbar Spine Degeneration on the Outcome of Patients With Lumbar Spinal Canal Stenosis: Analysis of the Lumbar Stenosis Outcome Study (LSOS) Data” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Getzmann, et al.
Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis
More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
Medagadget.com
Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Key Companies
Brixadi: Camurus/Braeburn Inc. Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]. Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex...
msn.com
Is beetroot beneficial for ageing eyes? Find out what the experts say
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Stephanie SmallMaster of Science in Exercise Physiology & Sports Nutrition · 6 years of experience · USABeet roots contain considerable amounts of vitamin A which are beneficial for overall eye health and care. Other vitamin A containing foods include carrots and tomatoes.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Beetroot.→ Love Beetroot? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
physiciansweekly.com
Bone Mineral Density Assessment in Operative Spine Patients Using an MRI-Based Score
The following is the summary of “MRI-Based Score for Assessment of Bone Mineral Density in Operative Spine Patients” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Kim, et al. Introspective evaluation. The purpose of this study was to validate a previously developed bone mineral density (BMD) grading...
msn.com
Professional FAQs: Are bananas good for you?
Bananas are a low-calorie and low-fat source of carbohydrate. One medium banana is an excellent source of vitamin B6; a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C; and a source of magnesium. The less ripe the banana, the more complex carbohydrate and bitter flavor it contains. The riper the banana, the less complex carbohydrate and sweeter flavor it contains. Because bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber, they can contribute to heart and digestive health, respectively.
verywellmind.com
What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS)?
Stiff-person syndrome is a neurological disorder that is characterized by muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. It is a rare condition that only affects one or two persons in every million people. It is estimated that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States live with this condition. This article...
