50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
Jay C. Lowe Appointed iHeartMedia Oklahoma Area President.
IHeartMedia recruits Jay C. Lowe to serve as Area President for the company’s Oklahoma radio stations. As the newly appointed Area President, Lowe will oversee operations at 14 stations including CHR “KJ103” KJYO and country “101.9 Twister” KTST in Oklahoma City, legendary rocker KMOD Tulsa (97.5), and the Oklahoma AG Network. He reports to Tony Coles, Division President for iHeartMedia.
Public Radio Reporter Says She Was Fired For Investigating Abuse At State Facilities.
Reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely claims she was fired from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which owns and operates news/talk WVPB (88.5) and WVPB-TV Charleston, after investigating the alleged abuse of disabled patients at state-run facilities. Knisely said she was warned to stop working on a story that the West Virginia Department...
