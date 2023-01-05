Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect...
Phoenix’s Pane Bianco to Open Near Sister Store Pizzeria Bianco
The hearty sandwich shop from Netflix-featured Chris Bianco will soon move into the former Tartine Bianco space
roselawgroupreporter.com
Hotel opens, apartments, offices planned at north Scottsdale
A luxury Hilton hotel is the latest building to open at Cavasson, Nationwide Realty Investors’ 134-acre master-planned development in north Scottsdale, as the $1 billion project moves forward with plans for additional office, hotel and apartment buildings. The six-story hotel includes 273 rooms with 18 suites, a 15,000-square-foot event...
phoenixmag.com
December 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Clever name for a new Ahwatukee restaurant serving up egg foo young, orange chicken, Mongolian beef, lo mein and other favorites. Home of the $9.99 lobster meal opens a third Valley location. 1901 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Phoenix, angieslobster.com. Black Rock Coffee. Stop by for your favorite coffee drink or...
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
Southbound I-17 Will Be Closed This Weekend Between Greenway and Northern Ave - in Phoenix, AZ - Plus Other Restrictions
The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound lane of I-17 will be closed this weekend from Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 PM to 5 AM Monday, Jan. 9. In addition, both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road will also be closed.
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
KB Home Announces The Grand Opening of Cordillera, A New-Home Community in Gilbert, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cordillera, a new community of single-family homes in popular Gilbert, Arizona. The community is situated on East Riggs Road, just west of Higley Road near Loop 202 and Highway 101. Cordillera is zoned for the highly ranked Chandler Unified School District and just minutes away from Patterson Elementary School, Payne Junior High School and Basha High School. The new community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Gilbert’s vibrant Heritage District and minutes to Gilbert Regional Park, which hosts a popular fishing lake, large splash pad, modern playground and volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, which features 10,000 acres of pristine desert hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking trails. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005440/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Cordillera, a new-home community in Gilbert, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Glendale Star
Market update: The wild ride of 2022 comes to an end
In November 2022, 201 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 202 in Peoria. Today, there are 603 active and available listings (not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow) in MLS in Glendale and 577 active listings in Peoria. On Nov. 30, there were 15,093 active...
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek breaks ground on downtown core connectors
The Town of Queen Creek broke ground on three roadway connectors in the Downtown Core this week. Aldecoa Drive and Munoz Street will both connect from Ellsworth Road to Ellsworth Loop, and Summers Place will connect from Aldecoa to Munoz. “These connectors are an important step in implementing the Town...
KTAR.com
Freeway closures on I-17, US 60, Loop 303 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers will have to contend with closures on Interstate 17, U.S. 60 and Loop 303 this weekend, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.
Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting near Black Canyon Highway and Camelback Road
PHOENIX — A man’s body was found early Sunday morning near Black Canyon Highway and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police have identified the man as Justin Finch, 32. He had been shot, according to police. Authorities said at 4:06 a.m., officers responded to a...
Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes as well as commercial space.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
Electrical fire breaks out at Phoenix hotel for the second time this week
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters said a man was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel. Firefighters were dispatched to the hotel near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a fire broke out at the building.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale asks on GoFundMe cover a wide range
The holidays aren’t the only season for giving and spreading kindness. For crowdfunding platforms, such as GoFundMe, it’s year-long. Since its launch in 2010 the California-based GoFundMe has become the go-to online fundraising tool for charities and just about anybody who wants the public to help bankroll their expenses – including in Scottsdale.
