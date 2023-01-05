ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will look at the 2023 educational priorities for Michigan public schools. Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Erik Edoff, Superintendent of the L'Creuse School System and President of the K-12 Alliance.
