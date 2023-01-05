ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These three big unknowns will drive markets in 2023

CNN — We're in the salad days of the New Year — that period where many feel refreshed and motivated and perhaps even optimistic about the year to come. There's a certain clarity that comes during this time in January. That said, the big question weighing on everyone's...
Has inflation finally peaked?

CNN — It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
Why good news is bad news on Wall Street

CNN — Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. "The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on...
Macy's says its holiday sales will be lower, citing inflation pressures

CNN — Turns out inflation may have put a damper on the holidays. Macy's chair and CEO Jeff Gennette said lulls during the non-peak holiday weeks "were deeper than anticipated" and that consumers will continue to feel pressured into 2023, in a Q4 update Friday. Macy's said Friday its...

