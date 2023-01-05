Read full article on original website
WRAL
These three big unknowns will drive markets in 2023
CNN — We're in the salad days of the New Year — that period where many feel refreshed and motivated and perhaps even optimistic about the year to come. There's a certain clarity that comes during this time in January. That said, the big question weighing on everyone's...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Has inflation finally peaked?
CNN — It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
Why good news is bad news on Wall Street
CNN — Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. "The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on...
America capped off an extraordinary year for job growth, adding 223,000 positions in December
CNN — The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in records that go back to 1939. The unemployment rate fell...
Macy's says its holiday sales will be lower, citing inflation pressures
CNN — Turns out inflation may have put a damper on the holidays. Macy's chair and CEO Jeff Gennette said lulls during the non-peak holiday weeks "were deeper than anticipated" and that consumers will continue to feel pressured into 2023, in a Q4 update Friday. Macy's said Friday its...
