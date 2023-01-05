Read full article on original website
IThinkThereforeIAm
3d ago
I don't care what they say they want to do with them, I don't trust the Game Commission. It's a trap for something nefarious in the long run.
Reply
35
Greg Brunner
3d ago
all over western PA. make the game warden work for a living instead of just driving around doing nothing but collecting a pay check. Make them work in the woods
Reply
16
Sky 86
3d ago
I have a huge flock on my property that I see every couple of days. The Game Commission can come find them, I’m not doing their job for them.
Reply(1)
19
Related
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Have you seen a flock of turkeys? The Game Commission wants to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report any sightings of turkey flocks from now until March 15. The Commission says the sightings and subsequent trappings are part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study. “We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics,...
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
Lancaster Farming
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
travel2next.com
21 National Parks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion
The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh
Rep. Mark Rozzi's election has opened the door to more fully involving independent voters in our democracy. The post An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
$213 million claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery games in December
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December. The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000. The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was […]
abc27.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Hit TV show ‘On Patrol: Live’ begins ride alongs in Pennsylvania Friday. Here’s where they will be
Folks interested in getting a live, inside look into policing in Pennsylvania will get that opportunity tonight as the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” is slated to begin featuring Wilkes-Barre among the departments that it partners with around the country. The popular show airs each Friday and...
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
What’s new at the 2023 Pa. Farm Show food court? Burger, shake, apple pizza and more.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the place to pig out. This year, several new foods await in the food court, which is one of the most popular attractions during the eight-day event held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. Vendors, including PA Dairymen’s Association, PA...
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
Bryan Kohberger arrest: Flight records show Pennsylvania police plane circled home for hours after capture
A playback of air traffic data shows a Pennsylvania police plane circling the home of alleged killer Bryan Kohberger's parents from 4:02 a.m. to 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 30.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 30