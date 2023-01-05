ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan defensive film study with Vance Bedford (Year end wrap)

Every week, TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, former Offensive Coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas Defensive Coordinator Vance Bedford come together for The Michigan Insider’s Film Study series. These chalk talk sessions break down team and player performances as well as key offensive and defensive plays from the prior week’s contest. They feature deep dives into the X’s and O’s of how it all unfolded.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sun Devils land Michigan State DL transfer Dashaun Mallory

Former Michigan State defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory pledged to Arizona State Sunday, addressing a major area of need on first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham’s roster, which has also received commitments from defensive ends Tristan Monday (Wisconsin) and Samuel Benjamin (Idaho State). The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman played in 27 games...
TEMPE, AZ
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan

With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
