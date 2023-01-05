ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cardano Whales Start 2023 With Accumulation Trend That Could Be Bullish For ADA

Cardano (ADA) has seen some pretty tragic price action in the last couple of months, which has dragged its price down toward two-year lows. It still continues to maintain this downtrend and is barely moving, just like the rest of the crypto market, but some developments among large ADA investors could see some bullish momentum for the digital asset.
XRP Whales Move Assets As Price Dips, What’s Next?

The crypto market is still recording the swings of the prevailing crypto winter, especially XRP. Most of the assets have not been impressive in their price movements. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the crypto market has pushed the cumulative market cap to around $812.00 billion. This indicated a drop of 0.88% over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin Exchange Depositing Transactions At 4-Year Low, Bottom Signal?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange depositing transactions are now at a 4-year low, indicating that the bottom may be here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Exchange Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s current levels are the same as in Q1 2019....
XRP Spikes 2% In Past 24 Hours Despite Recent Bearish Developments

Ripple has been locked in a bitter court battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding whether XRP should be classified as a security or not. Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently tweeted about him being optimistic but cautious of what 2023 brings in terms of regulations. Because of...
AVAX Value Drops By 2% Following Grayscale Removal of Avalanche From Large Cap Fund

In its latest quarterly update, Grayscale announced the rebalancing of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022. As part of the rebalancing, Grayscale sold off a certain amount of its Digital Large Cap Fund and dumped its held tokens, including Avalanche Network token AVAX. AVAX has slipped by 2% following...
XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion

The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
Why Bitcoin Will Come Out Ahead In A Recession, Top Analyst Claims

Bitcoin keeps moving with no clear direction in the first week of 2023. Following a rejection from a critical resistance zone, the cryptocurrency returned to its range and could be gearing up for a re-test of support. In the meantime, altcoins are blooming, with many recording profits on high timeframes....
Quant (QNT) Records Biggest Whale Transactions In 16 Months

According to a report by Santiment, Quant (QNT) has just recorded its largest amount of whale transactions in 16 months. The on-chain analytics platform noted that 187 QNT transactions were executed today, culminating in a value of over $100,000, the highest the Quant Network has recorded since September 2021. Quant...
What To Expect As Bitcoin Pictures Bullish Divergence On Chart?

The Bitcoin price has been making a slight recovery on its chart. Although the coin has been consolidating over the past few weeks, BTC has been attempting to make an upward movement. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has registered a 0.6% appreciation. Looking at the weekly progress, BTC...
Lido DAO Surges By More Than 57% in Just A Week – More Gains Up Ahead?

Lido DAO (LDO), the native cryptocurrency of Lido Finance, significantly increased its total market capitalization which now stands at $1.25 billion. This no longer comes as a surprise as the crypto asset is in the midst of an incredible run that enabled it to post double-digit gains on its intraday, weekly, bi-weekly and monthly charts.
Shibarium Developers Say Each On-Chain Transaction Will Burn SHIB Tokens

Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects, mainly in the Shiba Inu community; most SHIB community members are eager for the launch as it could be enough of a catalyst to pump their SHIB bags. Latest on the news about the layer two blockchain scaling solution, the developers announced...
Cardano (ADA) Leads Gains Among Top Coins, Is It Set To $0.50?

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.2752, with an increase of over 65% in its trading volume at $304.79 million. Its price change in 24 hours is +$0.006083 representing a 2.17% increase. Also, the 24-hour low of ADA is $0.2681, while its high is $0.27562. The market capitalization has risen by 2.25% to $9.51 billion. It is currently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies, according to CoinmarketCap, at number 9.
Mt. Gox Payout Deadline Postponed Again, Next Bitcoin Price Dump In 2023?

One concern for Bitcoin investors has taken a back seat in recent weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion effects: the release of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Originally, users of what was once the largest Bitcoin exchange were supposed to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts were to begin, according to an October statement.
Bitcoin Price Bearish Below $16,900 But Indicators Point Otherwise

The Bitcoin price has struggled below $17,000 for multiple weeks now, and it recently dipped below the $16,900 mark. This downward move on the Bitcoin chart could be attributed to the recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. The minutes of the meetings revealed that the Federal Reserve System would...
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Large Dormant Supply On The Move

On-chain data shows a large amount of old Bitcoin supply has moved in the last few days, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Showed Movement In The Past Week. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a...
Bitcoin Price Breaks Key Barrier And Aims Fresh Rally To $18K

Bitcoin price gained pace and cleared the $17,000 resistance. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise towards the $18,000 resistance. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Now 4th Most Popular Cryptocurrency On BitPay

Dogecoin, a dog-themed meme crypto that appears to enjoy strong ties with tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, appears to be struggling to gain enough ground for a major upward swing. After peaking at $0.0749 on January 5, DOGE fell victim to a price retracement that pulled it all...
Dogecoin Price Falls, Is It A Wise Idea To Short?

The Dogecoin price has remained motionless over the past several weeks. In recent times, due to constant lateral trading, DOGE lost the $0.072 support line. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has dipped nearly 3% on its chart. The meme coin has only moved 0.7% in the last week....

