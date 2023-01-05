ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Former UFC Star Charged with Murder in Mexico

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T291O_0k4ZwIpT00
Simin Wang/AFP via Getty Images

Retired mixed martial artist Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly killing his girlfriend, local prosecutors said Wednesday.

The former UFC fighter, 46, was detained after a woman was found dead on Jan. 1 in the beach resort of San Francisco, the prosecutors’ office in Nayarit state said. According to the Tribuna de la Bahia outlet, Baroni sought officers’ help and told them his girlfriend had slipped and hit her head after he had thrown her into a shower in the wake of an argument.

Inside a room at a local hotel, officers found a naked woman covered by a sheet with visible signs of bruising on her face and around her body, the report said. It added that she displayed no vital times by the time law enforcement arrived.

In a statement on Twitter, the Nayarit prosecutors’ office on Wednesday said that an American, “Philip ‘N’,” had been detained for the crime of “aggravated femicide.” A state official later confirmed his surname as Baroni, the Associated Press reports, adding that an initial hearing in the case has been scheduled for Monday.

Baroni, known as “The New York Badass,” first fought in the UFC in 2001 and continued fighting professionally in several other MMA organizations including Bellator and Strikeforce over the next two decades.

His most recent MMA fight came in 2019 at the Rebel Fighting Championship in Shanghai, China, a contest which he lost by submission in the first round against Sai Wang.

In 2019, Baroni also took part in a professional wrestling event, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, in New Jersey. “The news about Phil Baroni is terrible and incredibly tragic as well,” Barnett, who also fought in the UFC, tweeted on Wednesday. “I’ve known Phil for 2 decades + and at the 1st JB Bloodsport show could see that his personality and behavior was erratic, displaced, and emotionally he was all over the place and it was obvious why: CTE,” Barnett added.

Barnett said managing Baroni at the event had been so difficult that he couldn’t book him again, even though he wanted to. “He was too much to handle and so scattered,” he added. “He blew up at me because I hadn’t used him again and I blocked him on social media but there wasn’t much I could do.”

Baroni’s arrest in Mexico comes after UFC President Dana White apologized this week after he was filmed hitting his wife, Anne, in the face in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve. After TMZ published a video of the incident, White said he was embarrassed and said both he and his wife were drunk at the time.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White told the outlet.

Read it at Associated Press

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo

Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
COLORADO STATE
Page Six

Shakira ‘devastated’ over ex Gerard Pique’s alleged affair with new girlfriend

Pics don’t lie! Page Six is told that Shakira is “devastated” after her eagle-eyed fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique‘s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a zoom interview he did from home back in 2021. It was shot at the home he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happily together” at the time, we’re told. A source told us that the “Hips Don’t lie” singer is “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party

The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first

Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
TODAY.com

Victoria Lee, rising MMA star, dies at 18

ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee has died at age 18. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 7, MMA fighter Angela Lee shared that her younger sister, Victoria, had died last year on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been shared at this time. “She has gone...
hotnewhiphop.com

French Montana Blamed By Police For Miami Shooting

The shooting left 10 people injured, including Rob49 and Montana’s security guard. On Thursday night (January 5), reports indicate that there was a shooting on the set of a music video. It was seemingly for French Montana and Rob49‘s new collab, “Igloo.”. Although, the “No Stylist” rapper...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MMAmania.com

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18

The MMA community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18 year old ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee’s passing. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter Angela Lee, Victoria died on December 26th in Hawaii. No cause of death has been made public, and Angela asked the public to “give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time.”
HAWAII STATE
Vibe

Jay-Z Takes $2.5 Billion Legal Battle Against Bacardi To Bermuda

Jay-Z’s bitter war with Bacardi has been drawn into the new year, as the rap mogul looks to continue his $2.5 billion suit against the spirits conglomerate in Bermuda. According to a report obtained by AllHipHop, the 53 year-old filed paperwork on Thursday (Jan. 5) to move the suit from the U.S. to the popular destination, where Bacardi’s base operations are located. More from VIBE.comTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-ZKodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez ConvictionJay-Z Refuses To Sign Bootlegged Version Of 'The Black Album' “SC is now preparing to bring...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy