ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey reveals cancer diagnosis

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alexander Bolton
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hu8ej_0k4ZwEIZ00

( The Hill ) — Third-term Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who is up for reelection in 2024, announced Thursday that has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he said came as “a shock.”

Casey, who was in Washington on Tuesday to welcome newly elected Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to the Capitol, said he expects to undergo surgery soon.

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey, who is 62 years old, said in a statement.

Casey is expected to run for reelection to a fourth term in 2024, but he could face a tough race in a competitive swing state, which hosted one of the most expensive and closely watched Senate races of the 2022 midterm election.

Republicans are already talking about a potential challenge from hedge fund CEO David McCormick, who narrowly lost the race for the Senate GOP nomination to Mehmet Oz last year.

GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy Speaker

Casey said Thursday that he expects to make a full recovery and return to his Senate duties without much of an interruption.

“In the coming months, I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption,” he said.

Casey’s announcement came shortly after four-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.) announced she will not run for reelection, creating a pick-up opportunity for Republicans in a state that former President Donald Trump carried in 2016.

Senate Democrats will have to defend 23 seats in the next election while Republicans only need to defend 10 and don’t have any obviously vulnerable GOP incumbents.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who are up for reelection in two solidly Republican states that Trump won in 2016 and 2020, haven’t said whether they plan to run for reelection.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

McCarthy fails again as tensions boil over on House floor

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
ALABAMA STATE
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
WANE 15

Biden administration replaces Obama-era emissions guidance withdrawn by Trump

The Biden administration on Friday issued new guidance for incorporating greenhouse gas emissions into federal agencies’ environmental reviews, replacing Obama-era guidelines that had been withdrawn by the Trump administration. The guidance from the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) follows a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rule from April. It also updates the Obama-era […]
WANE 15

1/6 Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALLWayne 73 North Side 81Bishop Luers 49 Concordia 48South Side 41 Homestead 44Bishop Dwenger 49 Carroll 51Snider 57 Northrop 61Huntington North 50 East Noble 48Central Noble 58 Garrett 36Fairfield 51 Eastside 32Fremont 76 Churubusco 59Lakeland 49 West Noble 77Prairie Heights 53 Angola 40LaVille 62 Westview 81Smith Academy 33 Lakewood Park Christian 70Wabash 56 Southwood […]
OHIO STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy