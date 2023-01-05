Sen. Bob Casey Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Expects Full Recovery

Jemal Countess/Getty

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) revealed a shocking health update on Thursday, issuing a statement that he had received a diagnosis of prostate cancer last month. “While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey said. The 62-year-old Democrat said he expects to undergo surgery as a part of his treatment and hopes to make a full recovery. “I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption and I look forward to the work ahead,” he added.

Read it at CBS News