Moscow, ID

Suspected Idaho Killer’s Sister Starred in Slasher Flick in College

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Latah County Sheriff’s Office

The sister of suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in a low budget slasher in college, with eerily similar tones to the grisly murders that took place in rural Moscow in November. In 2011, Amanda Kohberger starred as Lori in the environmentally-driven horror flick Two Days Back, in which a group of university students attempt to catch illegal foresters but instead end up slashed, hacked and stabbed to death, with one tied to a tree, by a maniacal killer who schemes to gain their trust. “You’re f—king kidding me, her brother is that guy? Goddamn, man, holy cow,” said director Kevin Boon in an interview with the New York Post. “I remember her well. I directed the movie, wrote the movie, I cast her,” he added. “She is a lovely woman, who was very nice. I liked her a lot.”

TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Kaylee Goncalves’ parents kept eyes on alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger

The grieving parents of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said they “couldn’t take [their] eyes off” suspect Bryan Kohberger upon seeing him in court this week. “I just was too overtaken by the fact that I was, you know, in a courtroom going over a case that had to do with … people that I cared [about] and loved,” Steve Goncalves told NewsNation’s Ashely Banfield in an exclusive interview Thursday night. “I just looked at him … and I couldn’t take my eyes off of him, his every movement,” his wife, Kristi Goncalves, recalled. Explaining that she “expected to feel …...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger’s sister starred in horror movie — about young people being stabbed to death

Could life be imitating art? The sister of accused Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger starred in a gory low-budget slasher movie where characters are brutally stabbed, slashed and hacked to death with knives and hatchets. Amanda Kohberger appeared as “Lori” in the 2011 flick “Two Days Back” about a group of young students who go hiking in the remote woods and meet their grisly end at the hands of a maniacal killer who has won their trust. It bears eerie similarities to the knife attacks in remote Moscow, Idaho, that left four young college friends stabbed to death in their beds, crimes of...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

