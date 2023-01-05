Read full article on original website
Take Note: The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas in ’23
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. But we're all aware there are dangerous cities and towns in our state. Surprisingly this list is made up mostly of smaller cities, suburbs, and towns, aside from Houston, TX, which lands at No. 7.
URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless
That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
National Championship Game Will Feature Several Lufkin Graduates
Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs will battle for college football's national championship. Many in East Texas will be hoping that TCU can pull off a major upset, not just because the school is from the Lone Star State, but also because there will be several folks on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California that graduated from Lufkin High School.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Jeremy Renner In Critical But Stable Condition After Accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner, known as Hawkeye in multiple movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend while he was plowing snow. According to Renner’s representative:. We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries...
