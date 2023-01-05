Read full article on original website
Man caught on camera burglarizing Hammond business, possibly linked to another robbery
He was then seen walking around and putting items into his backpack.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
Man dead, child wounded in Harvey shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened this morning in Harvey. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of two males being shot outside a bar in the 2000 block of Manhattan Blvd
Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found inside car in New Orleans East
A man is dead after New Orleans police say he was found shot multiple times in his car on Sunday morning.
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
Three killed in Mid-City shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide that left three male victims dead in the 3300 block of Banks Street Saturday night. NOPD officials say they located each of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m.. All three were pronounced dead on the scene.
JPSO investigates after man, boy found fatally shot in parking lot of West Bank bar
An early-morning shooting on the West Bank left two people dead, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Sunday (Jan. 8).
Man dead in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
Search underway for Mandeville man after boat found floating under Causeway Bridge
Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.
2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
Man wounded in S. Derbigny shooting, condition unknown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened just before 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Derbigny. Investigations began after a man arrived at the hospital by private car suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
On Jan. 5 at about 1 a.m., the driver reportedly parked their vehicle in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive when approached by four unidentified black males.
NOPD officers discover man shot, killed on Marigny St. Saturday morning
The NOPD says just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Marigny Street on a report of a man down in the area.
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a […]
Deadly shooting deemed negligent injury in New Orleans East
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood on Sunday (Jan. 8).
Slidell woman dies in I-12 crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Slidell woman Friday night. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m.. According to the initial investigation, a 2019 Kia Sportage, driven by 56-year-old Melissa Cannata, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 directly behind a 2017 Honda Civic. Simultaneously, a 2018 International 18-wheeler was also eastbound on Interstate 12, directly behind the Cannata's Kia.
'They need to remain here the entire time' | Pels fans call for more patrols after car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — It's a Friday night, and a New Orleans Pelicans game just finished, fans returning to their cars hoping and praying their car wasn't broken into. It comes after a string of break-ins by the Smoothie King Center. New Orleanians love sports, but that love is being...
NOPD searches for suspect caught on camera burglarizing home
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured subject is wanted in connection to an invasion of a home in the 7900 block of St. Charles Avenue on Monday (Jan. 2).
