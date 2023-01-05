ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man dead, child wounded in Harvey shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened this morning in Harvey. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of two males being shot outside a bar in the 2000 block of Manhattan Blvd
HARVEY, LA
houmatimes.com

Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
HARVEY, LA
WWL-TV

Three killed in Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide that left three male victims dead in the 3300 block of Banks Street Saturday night. NOPD officials say they located each of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m.. All three were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Man wounded in S. Derbigny shooting, condition unknown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened just before 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Derbigny. Investigations began after a man arrived at the hospital by private car suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Slidell woman dies in I-12 crash

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Slidell woman Friday night. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m.. According to the initial investigation, a 2019 Kia Sportage, driven by 56-year-old Melissa Cannata, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 directly behind a 2017 Honda Civic. Simultaneously, a 2018 International 18-wheeler was also eastbound on Interstate 12, directly behind the Cannata's Kia.
SLIDELL, LA

