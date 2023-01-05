ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Airborne Crash Kills Retired Dauphin County Deeds Clerk: Authorities

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A woman who served the Dauphin County community for over 20 years has died in an airborne crash on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities say.

Gloria M. Enders, 80, was driving her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu south in the 600 block of North River Road/State Route 147 when she crossed the double yellow line while negotiating a curve the police detailed in a release in the days following the crash.

Her Malibu struck two trees— became airborne— and crash-landed in a nearby field, according to the release. State police were called to the scene of the crash where she was declared deceased at 6:52 a.m.

Enders was a retired Clerk from the Recorder of Deeds Office of Dauphin, she was a member of the Halifax U. M. Church, and she enjoyed helping others by making trips to Sam's Club and Costco, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her three sons Kerry Enders and his wife Kristin of Millersburg; Todd Enders and his wife Jill of Bradenton, FL; Jeff Enders and his wife Connie of Halifax; seven grandchildren Olivia, Adelyn, Nicole, Corey, Tyler, Tatum, and Travis; three great grandchilden Damon, Dominic, Marley; brother Larry Strohecker of Duncannon; and sister Kay Ney of Elizabethville, as detailed in her obituary.

She was predeceased by her parents Bruce Strohecker and Minnie (Miller) Strohecker, husband Dennis L. Enders, and sister Betty Hammaker, according to her obituary.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan 7, 2023, at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd. in Millersburg at 10 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Enders.

The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Halifax Fire Department, 22 S River Rd, Halifax, PA 17032.

