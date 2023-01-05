ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam native inducted into NYS Baseball Hall of Fame

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXEgM_0k4Ztpcj00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Amsterdam native, Brian Spagnola, was inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Spagnola not only played but coached at the collegiate level for St. Rose and coached in other areas of the Capital Region.

Spagnola played high school baseball for New York State Baseball Hall of Fame member Coach Brian Mee and would go on to play collegiately at St. Rose under the late Coach Bob Bellizzi, who is also a New York State Baseball Hall of Fame member. He would go on to coach at St. Rose and Amsterdam High. Spagnola also coached the Amsterdam Mohawks, where he’d coach the team to nine league championship titles.

Spagnola is also credited for his work in renovating Shuttleworth Park, helping make it the ballpark it is today. Spagnola thanked two New York State Baseball Hall of Famers Dough O’Brey and Paul Mound for nominating him.

