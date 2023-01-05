IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A major crash along Interstate 80 westbound in the Iowa City area on Sunday morning led to the loss of two lives, according to officials. At around 5:40 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash at mile marker 246 on Interstate 80, located east of the exit for Iowa Highway 1, known locally as North Dodge Street. Troopers believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that several vehicles lost control in that area and collided. A total of 15 vehicles were involved in the pileup, including nine semi-trucks.

