A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO