Suspect threw drugs in jail trash can, trooper alleges
A 32-year-old Davenport man who, Iowa State Troopers allege, threw drugs in a jail wastebasket is behind bars. Damonte Stewart faces felony charges of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of obstructing prosecution or defense and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
KBUR
Davenport man arrested in early Thursday shooting
Davenport, IA- Davenport Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting incident that left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to a news release, on Thursday, January 5th, at about 2:19 AM, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of Third and Pine Streets in reference to reports of multiple shots fired.
KCJJ
Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting department store employee with her handbag after being caught
Coralville Police say a shoplifting suspect assaulted a department store employee after she was caught in the act. Arrest records indicate 26-year-old Takia Dean of C Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids was at Von Maur on the Iowa River Landing just after 3pm on November 28th when she was seen on security video concealing merchandise inside her handbag, then leaving past all points of sale without paying.
ourquadcities.com
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
Man injured in Bettendorf shooting
BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
KCJJ
Trial date set for Storm Lake man arrested after standoff with ICPD
A trial date has been set for a northwest Iowa man accused of holding Iowa City Police at bay during a standoff last month. 33-year-old Carldale Hunter entered a not guilty plea on Friday. Judge Paul Miller then set a trial date for April 18th. The ICPD received a report...
ourquadcities.com
19-year-old arrested for Muscatine burglary
On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
KCJJ
Intoxicated transient accused of mooning police after trying to pass out alcohol to Shelter House residents
A transient faces charges that he mooned Iowa City Police who responded to reports that he was intoxicated and trying to provide alcohol to residents at Shelter House. Officers were called to the Southgate Avenue shelter just before 11:45pm on September 29th for a report of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales trespassing on the property. Witnesses say he was attempting to give alcohol to the residents.
KCJJ
Alleged accomplice arrested for role in Iowa City armed robbery
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Iowa City last year. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm September 30th on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly the man’s face. He allegedly threatened to blow the victim’s head off if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: Two dead, several hurt in I-80 crash near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE:. Even though the crash is still under investigation, we know that several drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided into each other. 2 people lost their lives, and several others were injured. 15 vehicles were involved (9 semis and 6...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
977wmoi.com
Several Property thefts occurring in area
A rash of property crimes is taking place throughout the area including cars, guns, vehicles and items from garages. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says citizens need to exercise being a defensive property owner:. Karlin says we can prevent a significant number of crimes of opportunity by locking...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two people they say stole a wallet and then used the credit cards at Walmart. According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. Dec .19 at Marshall’s in Moline. The cards were then used...
Suspects sought in gun shop burglary
The Eldridge Police Department needs your help identifying these people who broke into a local gun shop. On Tuesday, January 2nd at about 4 a.m., two men broke into Square Shooters Gun Shop in Eldridge. Both suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene shortly after entering the gun shop. No weapons were stolen […]
Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car
Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses
Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023, to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Robertson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with child endangerment after alleged biting incident
An Iowa City woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly biting her 8-year-old daughter. Police say the incident took place in the Broadway Street apartment of 29-year-old Shauntenika Fleming. At around 1:45 officers responded to a report of her attacking the child. Upon contact, police reportedly observed a significant bite mark on the child’s left forearm that they say was still clearly visible nearly 40 minutes after the initial call. The girl also allegedly had a large welt and abrasion on her back from being struck with a glass bottle of hot sauce.
