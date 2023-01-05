ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego

A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Video Shows Fiery Aftermath of SDPD Patrol Car Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego

A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Power Pole in Lemon Grove

A driver hit a power pole in Lemon Grove, then took off Saturday night, according San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Scott Roller. The truck driver hit a power pole near a trolley station at Lemon Grove Avenue near Canton Drive around 8:17 p.m., according to SDSO. The driver took...
LEMON GROVE, CA
Times of San Diego

Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5

Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school

SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
SAN MARCOS, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego Sheriff Deputy Arrested

Sheriff’s investigation leads to arrest. A felony warrant was issued against Deputy Cory Richey for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested Richey. The arrest occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. as Richey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

