Small business owner’s 4 vehicles vandalized in Bay Ho
The owner of a hauling company is without work for the foreseeable future after four of his vehicles were vandalized in Bay Ho, according to the man impacted.
Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego
A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
'Two years too long' Hike honors Chula Vista missing woman, Maya Millete
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — ‘Two years too long’—that was the message being heard loud and clear at Mount San Miguel park, where dozens of people from Chula Vista came together for today’s hike to support the family of Maya Millete. “It was panic–a feeling that...
Video Shows Fiery Aftermath of SDPD Patrol Car Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego
A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Power Pole in Lemon Grove
A driver hit a power pole in Lemon Grove, then took off Saturday night, according San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Scott Roller. The truck driver hit a power pole near a trolley station at Lemon Grove Avenue near Canton Drive around 8:17 p.m., according to SDSO. The driver took...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed bicyclist in Balboa Park
A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park pleaded guilty this week to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.
Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5
Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
‘Cyclovia Encinitas’ and new 2023 laws for CA bicyclists
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Cyclovia Encinitas took over a portion of Coast Highway 101 Sunday, closing it off to cars and leaving it wide open from D Street to J Street for people to walk, bike, skate, or enjoy the open road any way they chose. “Feels great, feels freeing,...
CHP: Driver seriously injured following crash on SR-15 in North Park
Driver Seriously Hurt in Mid-Afternoon Crash on SR-15 in North Park
A motorist was badly hurt Thursday when her car crashed off state Route 15 in North Park. The southbound vehicle careened off the freeway near the intersection of Juniper and 39th streets in San Diego shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters freed the driver from...
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Sheriff's arrested one of their deputies Friday on 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. San Diego Sheriff's Department arrested Deputy Cory Richey around 7:30 a.m. as Deputy Richey arrived at his work location, according to authorities. "Richey...
23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school
SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
A 57-year-old man died after being hit by a truck on Wednesday, the El Cajon police said in a press release.
Sheriff’s investigation leads to arrest. A felony warrant was issued against Deputy Cory Richey for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested Richey. The arrest occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. as Richey...
57-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed in El Cajon Collision with Dodge Ram
A 57-year-old man was fatally injured Wednesday when the motor scooter he was riding was struck by a pickup truck on an El Cajon thoroughfare. The two-wheeler collided with the 2000 Dodge Ram in the 500 block of El Cajon Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to police. The accident...
Man found dead outside of Vista motel
A man was found dead outside of a Vista motel early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
Deputy suspected of burglary, controlled substance possession arrested
A deputy who has worked with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for 15 years is in jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of a controlled substance, the department announced Friday.
