ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Top 5 weather events of 2022 in west Texas

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NBSd_0k4Zsr8i00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene / San Angelo has released its top five weather events of 2022 in west Texas.

Looking back at 2022’s weather in the Concho Valley

Record Heat May-August

2022 has been a hot year even for west Texas with record heat most prominent from May into early August. West Texans faced several days of 100-degree weather, sometimes back-to-back. In San Angelo, a new record was set for the highest number of consecutive days with highs of at least 100 degrees (37 days, from July 4th through August 9th). The previous record had been 28 days in 2011.

July brought with it the hottest temperatures of the year and was the warmest month on record in both San Angelo and Abilene.

Drought

2022 began with drought conditions and according to the January 4th U.S. Drought Monitor for Texas, much of west-central Texas was in moderate-to-severe drought, and a portion of the Big
Country was experiencing extreme drought.

Texas drought levels highest in nine years

February 2022 did not aid in drought conditions despite the wetter weather and conditions worsened between March and May. Abilene recorded its 9th driest May on record.

By the time August rolled in, Texas was experiencing the peak of drought conditions which were extreme to exceptional across most of west-central Texas

The effect of the drought caused loss of pasture and grazing for cattle, sale of cattle, and failure or significantly reduced yields of the winter wheat and cotton crops, as well as decreased water levels on area reservoirs.

Concho Valley drought causes changes in cattle feed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYKPn_0k4Zsr8i00
Changes of area reservoirs in the past year CC NWS

Wildfires

Because of the severe drought conditions already in place, wildfires were rampant in the state of Texas. January saw a few brush fires in Fisher, Shackelford, and Callahan Counties. A few months later, in March, dry air masses combined with dry vegetation and stronger winds began a fresh wave of wildfires, such as:

  • Chico Lane Fire in Reagan County
  • Edmunson Fire in Sterling County
  • Crews Fire along the border of Runnels and Coleman Counties
  • Ramsey Fire in Brown County
Most Texas counties under burn ban since 2011

In April and May, temperatures were scorching and precipitation was well below normal causing more wildfires. One of these was the Mesquite Heat fire in Taylor County, west of Buffalo Gap and southwest of Abilene. It was one of the largest fires, spanning 10,960 acres and burning 20 homes and 7 other buildings.

Texas A&M Forest Services responded to 8,505 wildfires in 2022

In July Texas saw the Ranger Creek wildfire near the Haskell and Throckmorton county border just south of U.S. Highway 380, burning 3,237 acres.

A look at the names of 2022 Texas wildfires

Severe Weather Event May 24

On May 24, 2022, a cold front moved in interacting with a strong upper-level disturbance and dryline, causing two areas of thunderstorms across west-central Texas. Large hail accompanied these storms, reaching the size of a baseball, and damaging winds. The NWS received 31 severe weather reports for this event. The heavy rainfall caused localized flooding in Brown County and Tom Green County.

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday May 24th

Winter Weather Event February 2-3

On February 2, 2022, temperatures dropped rapidly throughout the day and by evening were at or below freezing. Overnight temperatures were in the upper teens to the lower 20s by 6 a.m. on
February 3, 2022. With the sudden drop in temperatures came freezing rain which mixed with sleet, and transitioned to a sleet-and-snow mix.

Freezing temps move into Concho Valley

Wind Chill values were freezing (mostly between 5 degrees and 7 degrees below zero) during the overnight hours of February 3rd and 4th. The cold air lingered through February 5th.

For more information, go here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 05 Amazing Places to Visit in Abilene, Texas

Places to Visit in Abilene: Abilene is a beautiful city in Texas that exudes the West Texas charm with its vibrant art scene, rich western heritage, family attractions, and cultural experiences. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat, a family holiday, or a solo getaway, Abilene won’t disappoint.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Friday Night Lights runningback arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A famed Friday Night Lights runningback was arrested in Abilene on charges including failing to register as a sex offender. James “Boobie” Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday for Failing to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register and Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He was released from jail […]
ABILENE, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Local Marine crowned Miss Elite Beauty of Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 18-year-old Marine in San Angelo Texas, Ellice Nisbet, was crowned Miss Elite Beauty Texas for 2022. Nisbet was born and raised in California where she began modeling at 3 years old. Nisbet is the former Miss Teen California and has also been titled California Cinderella, California’s Miss Congeniality, and Miss California […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
ABILENE, TX
Q92

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible tonight

A few strong storms with heavy rainfall will be possible tonight. The National Weather Service Lake Charles office said a few showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon across southeast Texas, increasing in coverage and spreading east during the evening and overnight. The latest outlooks suggest a marginal risk...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

COSATX announces College Hills Boulevard closures

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced road closure information for College Hills Boulevard that is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 9 with varying end dates. The first project is for wastewater infrastructure construction at Vista del Arroyo Drive from College Hills Boulevard to Sul Ross Street. This project is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy