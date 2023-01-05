Ratings: Abbott Elementary Ties Series High, Tough as Nails Returns Low

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-way tie for the Wednesday demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire delivered the night’s largest audience.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Fire (6.9 mil/0.6) returned from the break steady and tied for the nightly demo win, while P.D. (5.4 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo.

ABC | Enjoying a beefier lead-in from Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.6 mil/0.5), Abbott Elementary (3 mil/0.6) hit a season high in audience while tying its all-time demo high. Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.4) was also up, while Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.2) was flat.

FOX | Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test averaged just 2 mil and a 0.4 with its two-hour premiere.

CBS | Leading out of The Price Is Right at Night (4.3 mil/0.5), Tough as Nails opened Season 4 with series lows: 2.3 mil/0.3, followed by 2 mil/0.3.

