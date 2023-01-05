ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Ratings: Abbott Elementary Ties Series High, Tough as Nails Returns Low

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071R37_0k4ZsqFz00

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-way tie for the Wednesday demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire delivered the night’s largest audience.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Fire (6.9 mil/0.6) returned from the break steady and tied for the nightly demo win, while P.D. (5.4 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo.

ABC | Enjoying a beefier lead-in from Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.6 mil/0.5), Abbott Elementary (3 mil/0.6) hit a season high in audience while tying its all-time demo high. Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.4) was also up, while Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.2) was flat.

FOX | Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test averaged just 2 mil and a 0.4 with its two-hour premiere.

CBS | Leading out of The Price Is Right at Night (4.3 mil/0.5), Tough as Nails opened Season 4 with series lows: 2.3 mil/0.3, followed by 2 mil/0.3.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
TVLine

Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'

Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.” Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year...
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Looper

How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah

On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
HAWAII STATE
Collider

Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion

NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
Looper

What Happened To The Original Chicago PD Cast From The Backdoor Pilot?

As Dick Wolf typically does with his procedural "One Chicago" shows, "Chicago PD," which began in 2014, started off as a backdoor pilot in a 2013 episode of "Chicago Fire." A backdoor pilot is when a show introduces new characters in an existing show who will then get their own spin-off from that show they first appeared in. The backdoor pilot of "Chicago PD" came in Episode 23 of Season 1 of "Chicago Fire," entitled "Let Her Go."
CHICAGO, IL
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut

When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
TVLine

House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)

Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC: It's Gordon Like You've Never Seen Him Before — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Fitting for the Christmas weekend ahead, TVLine’s first look at Magnum P.I. Season 5 brings you tidings of comfortin’ Joy. When last we tuned into the Hawaii-based drama, Juliet (played by Perdita Weeks) had ‘fessed up her feeeelings to Thomas (Jay Hernandez), after which the partners in crimesolving shared a passionate kiss against a perfect sunset. But preceding that long-awaited lip-lock, Rick and Suzy (Zachary Knighton and Betsy Phillips), after a bit of a scare, welcomed their first child into the world, while Gordon (Tim Kang) found himself suspended from the police force after working “off book” to rescue his ex-wife...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: TikTok Twins Fight to Prove Themselves in Season 15 Premiere — Watch

Friday’s Season 15 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race was a perfect concoction of Sugar and Spice and everything not-so-nice. I’m referring (clumsily) to the TikTok-famous twins who sashayed into the Werk Room with matching targets on their backs — and their fellow queens wasted no time taking aim. “When the twins walked in, I gagged,” Mistress Isabelle Brooks said in a confessional. “I think they’re very annoying.” Meanwhile, Jax took one look at the viral duo and said, “So… first week’s going to be a double elimination?” And as Salina EsTitties put it: the twins are “a lot.” Needless to say, the haters’...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TVLine

New Amsterdam: Max Makes a Choice Between Helen and Elizabeth — But Was It the Right One?

On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, Max made a decision about what — or whom — he truly wants. And to get to that revelation, he took several of his coworkers on a traumatizing mountain trek. When the episode begins, Max still hasn’t heard from Helen after seeing her on TV, and he explains to Floyd that he can’t open that door after trying so hard to get over her. Instead, he apologizes to Elizabeth for his reaction. Seeing Helen was like seeing a ghost because she’s not in his life anymore, he explains. Elizabeth seems to appreciate his apology, but she also...
TVLine

Ratings: The Rookie Hits 2-1/2 Year High in Viewers; ABC's Will Trent Opens Well

ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds both saw significant gains with their new, Tuesday team-up, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s biggest audience. ABC | The Rookie drew 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (per Nielsen finals), surging to its largest audience audience since May 3, 2020 (!) and its highest demo number since May 9, 2021. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A,” read recap. Feds in turn rose to series highs of 3.8 mil/0.4. Closing out ABC’s night, the Will Trent premiere (3.6 mil/0.4) exceeded anything Feds had done in the...
TVLine

Heels Season 2: Stephen Amell Offers Timetable for Delayed Episodes

Starz renewed the wrestling drama Heels for Season 2 back in November 2021, and yet new episodes have not premiered. Series star Stephen Amell, in his latest guest appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, gave an update on the heavily delayed new season, assuring fans that Season 2 will be released at some point. “Heels is coming out eventually,” Amell said, noting that he anticipates new episodes coming in the “first or second quarter of 2023.” According to the actor, the delay is the result of Lionsgate splitting from Starz, which they acquired back in 2016 for $4.4 billion. “They are now...
TVLine

TVLine

59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy