12tomatoes.com
Don’t Knock It Until You’ve Tried It — Neapolitan Ketchup Spaghetti
When I think of pasta, the first thing that comes to mind is spaghetti — I’m sure you’ll agree with me to some degree. Whether it’s in a bed of cream or a pool of marinara, the love for this long noodle has never had borders, practically every culture will be giddy to dig into a bowl of spaghetti! One country takes the classic spaghetti and tomato sauce and makes a faster, and may I say, unexpected sauce.
Apartment Therapy
A Charming Paris Rental’s Dripping in Classic French Details Like Herringbone Floors, a Marble Fireplace, Balcony, and More
Originally from New York, Sandra lives in Barcelona with her husband and works as a freelance video producer, photographer and writer. She has a slight addiction to home makeover shows and enjoys second hand treasure hunting. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links,...
santacruzmountainbulletin.net
Peruvian Stuffing
To my husband and his family, this rich, zesty, sweet stuffing is the very epitome of home cooked holiday meals. This recipe for Peruvian Stuffing is straight from my husband’s tia Lilita. Ground beef and pork sausage are marinated with fragrant spices and browned with garlic and onions. It is then simmered in wine and applesauce (I highly recommend Lin’s simple applesauce under sides) and studded with raisins and crushed walnuts. Lastly it is garnished with the exceptionally popular boiled eggs. It really represents the bold yet harmonious flavours that characterize much of Peruvian cuisine. It is really a great stuffing because if your main protein dries out a bit it is the perfect side to revive it and give it lots of flavorful interest. This can also be made with turkey sausage if your family doesn’t eat pork.
ourbigescape.com
Natillas the Delicious Spanish and Portuguese Dessert
Natillas (custard, in English) were prepared by nuns in convents all over Europe, though their etymology is a mystery. According to one popular theory, the dessert was created by a group of nuns. Natillas, like flan, cuajada, and crema catalana, are comfort food in Spain, and no one knows for...
For a blast of pure escapism, plant lomatias
What I love about the world of horticulture is that there are as many garden styles as there are gardeners, but what unites them all is a sense of escapism. The seemingly instinctive desire to create an idealised sanctuary away from the realities of the world, whether that’s a pastoral idyll or a storybook jungle, sits at the heart of every pleasure garden ever created. To me, there are few plants more perfectly adapted to conspiring to pull off this fantasy than lomatias, whose otherworldly beauty somehow just works effortlessly in every style, from wistful, floral nostalgia to tropical modernism.
THE FIRST SEAGOING PEOPLES
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST SEAGOING PEOPLES. The earliest boats and ships must have come into use some twenty-five or thirty thousand years ago. Man was probably paddling about on the water with a log of wood or an inflated skin to assist him, at latest in the beginnings of the Neolithic period. A basketwork boat covered with skin and caulked was used in Egypt and Sumeria from the beginnings of our knowledge. Such boats are still used there. They are used to this day in Ireland and Wales and in Alaska; sealskin boats still make the crossing of Behring Straits. The hollow log followed as tools improved. The building of boats and then ships came in a natural succession.
a-z-animals.com
The Meaning Of Chinese Money Plant
As its name suggests, the Chinese money plant (Pilea peperomioides) is native to China. The Chinese have prized Pilea peperomioides for its beauty and the belief that it brings the owner good luck and prosperity for millennia. This trendy houseplant only reached the shores of North America in the early 20th century. These easy-to-propagate plants were popular with horticulturists and hobbyists throughout the ensuing years, only becoming widely commercially available in the 21st century. Keep reading to discover the meaning of the Chinese money plant.
The Kitchn
