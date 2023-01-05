ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic

The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
Problems You’ll Have When Your Flight Arrives Too Early

We’ve all been there. Due to any number of reasons, there’s always the possibility that your flight will arrive later than expected, even though airlines build in a buffer to keep their on-time ratings artificially high. This causes many problems, especially if you’re getting a connecting flight or having someone pick you up from the airport.
NEW YORK STATE
JetBlue to add a daytime New York JFK – London Heathrow rotation

JetBlue is to add a daytime flight between New York JFK and London Heathrow. JetBlue Airbus A321LR arriving at Heathrow Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The new flight, starting 25th March 2023, will offer a JetBlue service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), giving travellers the all-new option to arrive in the United Kingdom the same day they depart the United States.
NEW YORK STATE
WGAU

Officials: Grounded ship refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal

CAIRO — (AP) — Egyptian authorities said a cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored. Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a...
Hooray! Hyatt Correctly Posts Charge To Account (Update)

I wasn’t expecting anything to come from my post about Hyatt and how their hotels consistently are uneducated about the “Food, Spa & More” benefit. As it turned out, I’m not the only one to discover this problem, as several readers commented about the same issue when dining at Hyatt hotels as a non-guest.
Sunday Morning Photograph January 8 2023: Apartment Buildings in Budapest.

Although the Park Inn by Radisson Budapest hotel property is located significantly north of central Budapest, I decided to walk because I read about the historic water tower on Margitsziget — which is known in English as Margaret Island — and its observation deck which is supposed to treat you to a view of Budapest…
Marriott Elites Soft Landing, Hyatt Globalists Back To 2019 Levels

Hotel chains suffered during the pandemic to secure and maintain elites. With travel roaring back, Hyatt is back to pre-pandemic levels while Marriott appears to struggle. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you haven’t followed...
