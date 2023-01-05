Read full article on original website
Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic
The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
Airplane Art – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International as it completes the transatlantic journey from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. KLM operates a fleet of 13 Boeing...
Problems You’ll Have When Your Flight Arrives Too Early
We’ve all been there. Due to any number of reasons, there’s always the possibility that your flight will arrive later than expected, even though airlines build in a buffer to keep their on-time ratings artificially high. This causes many problems, especially if you’re getting a connecting flight or having someone pick you up from the airport.
British Airways Unveils its First New Uniform in Nearly 20 Years and Makes History With the First Ever Cabin Crew Jumpsuit
British Airways has unveiled a brand new uniform collection for the first time in nearly 20 years, and the Heathrow-based airline has made history by unveiling the first-ever cabin crew jumpsuit as part of the designs. Designed by the British and Ghanaian changemaker Ozwald Boateng, the uniform features a tailored...
JetBlue to add a daytime New York JFK – London Heathrow rotation
JetBlue is to add a daytime flight between New York JFK and London Heathrow. JetBlue Airbus A321LR arriving at Heathrow Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The new flight, starting 25th March 2023, will offer a JetBlue service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), giving travellers the all-new option to arrive in the United Kingdom the same day they depart the United States.
Officials: Grounded ship refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal
CAIRO — (AP) — Egyptian authorities said a cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored. Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a...
Hooray! Hyatt Correctly Posts Charge To Account (Update)
I wasn’t expecting anything to come from my post about Hyatt and how their hotels consistently are uneducated about the “Food, Spa & More” benefit. As it turned out, I’m not the only one to discover this problem, as several readers commented about the same issue when dining at Hyatt hotels as a non-guest.
My Voluntary Downgrade From SWISS First Class To Air France Economy Class…
After canceling our SWISS First Class trip to Zurich, I booked us four tickets on Air France to Paris…in economy class. The seasonably reasonable Air France Flying Blue fares offer great value for family travel. Family Matters: From SWISS First Class To Air France Economy Class Via Flying Blue.
[Ending Soon] Why the Citi Premier Offer is Great for Business Class to Europe
The big 80,000 point offer is ending soon so here is one reason you may want the Citi Premier card now – great business class award options to Europe!. The Citi Premier 80,000 point offer will be ending soon so here is another look at a great way this huge offer can be put to use!
Sunday Morning Photograph January 8 2023: Apartment Buildings in Budapest.
Although the Park Inn by Radisson Budapest hotel property is located significantly north of central Budapest, I decided to walk because I read about the historic water tower on Margitsziget — which is known in English as Margaret Island — and its observation deck which is supposed to treat you to a view of Budapest…
Marriott Elites Soft Landing, Hyatt Globalists Back To 2019 Levels
Hotel chains suffered during the pandemic to secure and maintain elites. With travel roaring back, Hyatt is back to pre-pandemic levels while Marriott appears to struggle. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you haven’t followed...
