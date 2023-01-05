Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mcknightshomecare.com
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan
Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
warricknews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Elkhart
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Elkhart-Goshen, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
rvbusiness.com
Horizon Transport Begins 2023 as an Employee-Owned Firm
Wakarusa, Ind.-based Horizon Transport has been generating plenty of positive news lately following the mid-December acquisitions of two Goshen, Ind.-based RV transportation firms, Dynamic Transportation Inc. and RV Transport Inc., both of which are being absorbed into Horizon’s Elkhart County operations, according to Horizon President & CEO Marion Schrock.
inkfreenews.com
Tippecanoe Chapman Sewer District Celebrates A Successful Year
Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District has made monumental progress this year on the new septic elimination project, which has been merely a topic of discussion since the 1990’s. The need for a conservancy system has been discussed for decades, but the project received a push from individuals living...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud
(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
WNDU
Illinois man killed in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Sunday morning. Shortly before 3:30 LaPorte County police said they were called to County Road 500 East, South of County Road 650 North. They said 22-year-old Justin Cervi of Riverside, ill., was driving...
inkfreenews.com
Lucille Wagner
Lucille Wagner, 94, Warsaw, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. She was born May 17, 1928, in Beckley, W.V., to Elsie (Farley) Clark and Luther Clark. Lucille was married on July 15, 1951, to Herbert William Wagner. They were blessed with two daughters, and were overjoyed each time they became grandparents and great-grandparents. Herbert died Jan. 24, 2006, after sharing 54 years of life, love and marriage together.
WOWO News
Henry will see a challenge in the Democratic nomination for mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Jorge Fernandez, a substitute teacher by trade, will face incumbent Mayor Tom Henry in the May 2nd Democratic primary, according to The Journal Gazette. This, assuming Henry follows through with his previously announced plans to seek reelection. Henry made that announcement prior to his...
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council to discuss Reparations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The Common Council will discuss whether or not the city should take steps for reparations, with voting on a resolution scheduled for Monday. The so called, Reparatory Justice, is to address racist-exclusionary practices and historic disadvantages against minorities. The resolution would call for a formal apology to...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
inkfreenews.com
Beacon Credit Union Returns Over $1.3M To Member-Owners
WABASH — In appreciation for member-owners’ dedication and the credit union’s strong operating. performance in 2022, the Beacon Credit Union board of directors returned over $1.34 million in loan interest. to qualifying member-owners. The money returned to borrowers was in the form of a loan interest rebate.
inkfreenews.com
Rex Yarian — PENDING
Rex Yarian, 74, rural Mentone, died at 1:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Rehabilitation Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are currently pending at King Memorial Home, Mentone..
inkfreenews.com
Osceola Man Arrested For Illegal Drug, Firearm Possession
CROMWELL — An Osceola man was arrested for illegal drug and firearm possession after a traffic stop. Damian Lee Cassidy, 24, Osceola, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances and unlawful carrying of a handgun, both level 5 felonies; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
inkfreenews.com
Janice F. Blosser — PENDING
Janice F. Blosser, 74, Warsaw, died at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
Comments / 0