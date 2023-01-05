It's been less than a week since the accident in Cincinnati that sent Damar Hamlin to the hospital. Now, he's hoping to give back to those who helped him. You know the story by now. It has been nothing short of a miracle. Damar Hamlin suffered a blow on the football field in Cincinnati that sent him to the hospital and had people around the world wondering if he would ever recover.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO