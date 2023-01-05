Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
San Francisco 49ers Made NFL History Tonight Without Even Playing
It's been a wild ride for the San Francisco 49ers this season. From the downs of losing Trey Lance early in the season, to Jimmy Garoppolo and the defense taking them on a roller coaster ride until the bye, to losing Garoppolo and having to turn to Brock Purdy. But...
What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin
Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
Rex Ryan Cries on National TV Talking About Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The NFL is underway conducting their week 18 schedule, as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs today, while the Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. All 16 NFL games this weekend will support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after his cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
John Murphy Missed The Buffalo Bills Game Because Of A Stroke
John Murphy has been the "Voice of the Buffalo Bills" since the 2003 season. Last week he missed the game, and here's why. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement today that unfortunately, the longtime announcer missed the game because he had a stroke. Originally the team made the announcement that...
Street Named After Damar Hamlin in East Aurora
The entire country, not just the Buffalo Bills and NFL, were supporting and thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery and...
One NFL Team is Very Unhappy With the New AFC Playoff Scenario
The NFL has been working all week, trying to come up with a plan for the AFC playoffs. This comes after the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game was postponed and then cancelled, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday Night Football. Hamlin's...
Here’s Who’s Singing The National Anthem on Sunday
If you are going to the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday it is surely going to be a historic game. It will be a highly anticipated game after Monday Night Football's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Damar Hamlin was injured. After the injury, the entire...
Damar Hamlin Selling T-Shirts To Raise Money For First Responders
It's been less than a week since the accident in Cincinnati that sent Damar Hamlin to the hospital. Now, he's hoping to give back to those who helped him. You know the story by now. It has been nothing short of a miracle. Damar Hamlin suffered a blow on the football field in Cincinnati that sent him to the hospital and had people around the world wondering if he would ever recover.
Bills Neutral Site AFC Title Game Could Be Very Close to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are about to wrap up their 2022 regular season, as they host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium today. The Bills need to win to assure they are the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss and a Bengals win over the Ravens, the Bills could fall to the 3 seed.
Rochester, NY Puts In Its Bid For AFC Championship Neutral Site
Now that we officially know what teams are going into the playoffs for the NFL, it's time for us to start planning for the possibility that the NFL's AFC championship game will need to be played at a neutral location. There are so many questions that come up about that...
