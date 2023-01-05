ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

PPO granted against new Chair of Livingston County GOP

A Personal Protection Order (PPO) has been issued against the newly elected head of the Livingston County Republican Party by a Brighton woman who says she has been harassed and her family threatened. Jennifer Smith was elected as Chair of the Livingston County GOP in December. Smith, who headed up...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

No one called 911 after fatal shooting outside Michigan elementary school

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot in front of a Michigan elementary school on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and no one called 911, WXYZ Detroit reports. Detroit Police officers were alerted to the incident by the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, the report said. Around 7:45 a.m., they arrived at the scene in front of Trix Academy at the corner of Fairmount Drive and Joann Avenue. They discovered the body of a male gunshot victim.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Expungement Fair helped get criminal records expunged

Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged."It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want." Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs. "It will affect a person so many years past...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police investigation underway at Oak Park High School after incident

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are at the scene of an incident at Oak Park High School which took place after a basketball game Friday night. A video was posted on social media that showed a bloody person on the ground, with onlookers yelling that "they just started shooting." A...
The Detroit Free Press

Judge says Dearborn man's targeting of synagogue 'bone-chilling,' sends case to trial

A Bloomfield Hills judge on Thursday bound over for trial a Dearborn man charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after he drove to a synagogue last month and yelled at parents dropping off their children at a preschool. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, appeared via video in 48th District Court as Judge Kimberly Small described his actions the morning of Dec. 2, when witnesses said he threatened Jewish and Black people at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy