Wayne County health officials recommend students, teachers wear masks as schools return from holiday break
As schools continue to return to class this week, students and teachers in Wayne County are being told they should wear masks. Health officials are suggesting masks, but no mandate has been made.
Death threat against teacher and their family leads to closure of Richmond schools until Monday
RICHMOND, MI -- All classes have been cancelled for Richmond Community Schools until Monday, Jan. 9 after a teacher in the district received a death threat that also named their spouse and family members as targets. Superintendent Brian Walmsley announced the cancellation in a letter that was sent to parents...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
PPO granted against new Chair of Livingston County GOP
A Personal Protection Order (PPO) has been issued against the newly elected head of the Livingston County Republican Party by a Brighton woman who says she has been harassed and her family threatened. Jennifer Smith was elected as Chair of the Livingston County GOP in December. Smith, who headed up...
No one called 911 after fatal shooting outside Michigan elementary school
DETROIT – A man was fatally shot in front of a Michigan elementary school on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and no one called 911, WXYZ Detroit reports. Detroit Police officers were alerted to the incident by the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, the report said. Around 7:45 a.m., they arrived at the scene in front of Trix Academy at the corner of Fairmount Drive and Joann Avenue. They discovered the body of a male gunshot victim.
Detroit News
Moss: Oakland County owes residents an accounting for transit millage | Opinion
It’s a new day for public transit in Oakland County. Following November’s passage of the Oakland Transit Millage, the funding and operations of public transit in Oakland is supposed to change, and radically for the better. Fair enough. So now what?. Following the vote, Oakland County will now...
fox2detroit.com
Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Oak Park family asking for help after $10K wheelchair stolen
A family from Oak Park is asking for help from the Metro Detroit community after a $10,000 wheelchair was stolen from their home in Oak Park.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley to remain in Oakland County Jail, next hearing on sentencing delayed
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court Thursday for his monthly jail hearing where he was ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail. The brief hearing lasted less than five minutes and Crumbley was not present via Zoom. Because of his age,...
Wayne County Expungement Fair helped get criminal records expunged
Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged."It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want." Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs. "It will affect a person so many years past...
fox2detroit.com
Police investigation underway at Oak Park High School after incident
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are at the scene of an incident at Oak Park High School which took place after a basketball game Friday night. A video was posted on social media that showed a bloody person on the ground, with onlookers yelling that "they just started shooting." A...
Tv20detroit.com
‘You can blame me.’ Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you, which means you can no longer make your own medical, financial or legal decisions. For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the guardianship system. Now video taken...
Judge says Dearborn man's targeting of synagogue 'bone-chilling,' sends case to trial
A Bloomfield Hills judge on Thursday bound over for trial a Dearborn man charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after he drove to a synagogue last month and yelled at parents dropping off their children at a preschool. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, appeared via video in 48th District Court as Judge Kimberly Small described his actions the morning of Dec. 2, when witnesses said he threatened Jewish and Black people at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield...
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Centre Daily
Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say
A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports. The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV. The worker noticed...
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister
(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
