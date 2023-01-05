Boebert on McCarthy vote: ‘I’m not afraid of a fight’

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The House speaker saga continues for a third day Thursday as a group of Republicans blocked Kevin McCarthy’s path to the position.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is part of that group and spoke with Colorado Point of View anchor Matt Mauro Thursday morning before voting resumed.

The California representative has already made some concessions to those members who continue to vote against him, including rule changes that give rank-and-file members of Congress more power. But Boebert said even after more discussions, she does not believe both sides are any closer to a deal that would make McCarthy speaker.

“Our vote is for debate and for us to cast it, not just to anoint someone,” Boebert said. “We don’t live in a kingdom, we don’t anoint a king. You don’t just earn speakership. This is something that we have to have discussions over.”

McCarthy rejected a deal from a group of far-right Republicans on Monday. Boebert said she now believes she cannot help McCarthy get the 218 votes needed to win the race for House speaker and that the party needs to move forward with a new candidate.

“It doesn’t matter if I change my vote because there are still more than enough to block [McCarthy] from being speaker, who do not trust him and will not vote for him for speaker,” Boebert said. “So, we need to start looking forward to a consensus candidate.”

Some Republicans appear to be growing uneasy with the way House Republicans have taken charge so far. Boebert said that this is not just political theater and that the group is trying to make changes they believe will benefit the American people.

“I’m not afraid of a fight,” Boebert said. “It may look messy from the outside, but this is a constitutional republic at work and I am proud to be a part of it.”

The House must first choose a speaker before conducting any other business . This is the first time in 100 years that a nominee has not won the speaker’s gavel on the first vote.

You can watch the full in-depth interview with Congresswoman Boebert on Colorado Point of View Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.