Ohio State

WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s new law protects disabled people’s parental rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work for the state’s Medicaid office. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s also legally blind […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

New Ohio laws in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here is a look at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Brown on Cleveland

Alleged New Bank Scam has Some Facebook Users in an Uproar: Hang Up and File a Complaint with the Ohio Attorney General

Cleveland, OH. - Scams are worldwide. Consumers are warned daily about new scams that prey on people. The Ohio Attorney General often asks people to report scams. "Protect yourself and others by reporting scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. If you have observed, been targeted by, or fallen victim to a suspected scam, you can get help and help others by reporting it to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. You can easily report scams online and file anonymously if you choose."
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings fined by Ohio Casino Control Commission for sports gambling violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission has announced that three legalized sports gambling companies (DraftKings, Caesars, and BetMGM), will be fined in addition to other actions for violations of Ohio law pertaining to advertising and promotions. According to Commission, “BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings – or their affiliate...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023

The 34-page act would legalize the possession, purchase, and sale of marijuana by Ohioans ages 21 and older, while implementing a 10% tax on the sale of all cannabis products. If enacted, Ohio would join 21 other states to allow the drug’s recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

License Reciprocity Act Signed into Law

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) applauds the signing of Senate Bill 131, the companion bill of Powell’s House Bill 203, which will boost Ohio’s economic competitiveness by recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses and attracting skilled workers to the state. “Ohio can be on the leading edge...
OHIO STATE

