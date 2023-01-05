Jafer Chohan, 20-year-old legspinner, signs rookie contract at Yorkshire

Jafer Chohan, a 20-year-old legspinner, has joined Yorkshire on a rookie contract until the end of the 2023 season.

Chohan, who came through the ranks at Middlesex and played in the Berkshire side that won last season's National Counties 50-over competition, has since impressed at the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA) and will link up with the Yorkshire squad next week.

In his time at SACA, Chohan was able to test his skills in county 2nd XI fixtures, and went on to impress at SACA's open day in November at the Adil Rashid Cricket Centre, from which he earned an invitation to a trial with Yorkshire. He also impressed as a net bowler for the England Test squad ahead of their recent tour of Pakistan, and becomes the sixth SACA graduate to earn county recognition, including four players and two coaches.

"We are thrilled to have signed Jafer for the 2023 season having been impressed over the last few months," Darren Gough, Yorkshire's director of cricket said. "He is an impressive player with a unique skillset and I look forward to seeing what he can do in a Yorkshire shirt in 2023."

The club will support Chohan as he continues his studies at Loughborough University, with the bowler set to be available for selection in all formats from the start of the season.

SACA co-founder & Managing Director Dr Tom Brown said: "We're delighted for Jafer and very excited to see what he can do now he has the chance to showcase his skills on the professional circuit. We'd like to thank Yorkshire for giving him this opportunity and look forward to seeing him in action for the white rose in 2023."