If one of your New Years resolutions is to be more prepared and organized with your scrapbooking or in life then starting a planner might be for you. Planners are a great way to keep track of what’s coming up, what you’ve accomplished, setting goals, staying organized, meal planning, journaling and even scrapbooking with memory planners. The Happy Planner is sharing how to get starting using a planner from choosing a size and layout style that works for you, setting it all up, adding personalization and more.

12 HOURS AGO