Winter Layout with Hand Cut Snowflakes
Don’t have snowflake dies, stamps or embellishments? No problem, you can cut out your own snowflake designs. Sheena will show you how to create them using thin white paper and a pencil, ruler and scissors. She’s also sharing how she put together her entire layout with products from American Crafts in a process video.
Drape Cardigan from Knit Fabric DIY Sewing Tutorial
Sew a beautiful drape cardigan from knit fabric! The lightweight cardigan is super easy to make using a tutorial from Heather Handmade. The loose fit drape cardigan makes a perfect extra layer for cooler days, and makes a simple t-shirt and jeans into a complete outfit. Go to Heather Handmade for the DIY sewing tutorial.
Winter Animals Valentine’s Day Card
This adorable card from Brenda works for winter or Valentine’s Day or both! Featuring a cute stamped penguin and polar bear duo, they are sitting in glittery snow with a pink heart background with a sweet stamped sentiment. Visit the Honey Bee Stamps blog for card making directions. -Heather.
Book Review – Love Those Precuts
With the quilting book Love Those Precuts, you can have it all: modern and classic. There is something for everyone, with patterns ranging from beginning to intermediate. These quilt ideas using fat quarters and other precut fabrics are time-saving and inspiring. 48 pages, full color. Baby quilt patterns are included...
How to Make an Igloo or Other Snow Structure
If you live somewhere consistently cold and snowy, making an igloo or structure out of frozen bricks is a fun winter activity. This does take a fair bit of preparation, time for the bricks to freeze, and work making the structure over the course of several days, but if your kids are game it sounds like one of those unforgettable childhood memories in the making.
Snowflake Shaped Winter Album
Check out the fun snowflake shape on this mini album from Jessica! Each snowflake shaped page is stitched and the entire album is held together by an O ring. Each layout has a photo accented with foils, flocking and embellishments all in wintery shades of blue. Visit the Therm O...
Use Your Scraps to Make a Little Leftovers Cowl
This time of year I feel like everyone is thinking about using their stash and odd balls from leftover projects. Maybe it’s just me, currently knitting a sweater (that might end up being a sweater dress!) from a bunch of leftover bits of blue and green yarn. If you’ve...
Lucky Star Quilt Along with Keaton Quilts
Sewalong with Justin from Keaton Quilts as he creates a 12-block quilt top featuring a rainbow star palette. Justin Stafford, an author, educator, and sewing enthusiast, describes the Lucky Star quilt with rulers and a rotary cutter in this video. The quilt top is designed for intermediate quilters, but if...
Cute Beavers Valentine’s Day Card
Joy used brand new stamps from Lawn Fawn to create this adorable Beaver Couple Valentine’s Day Card. She ink blended her sky and water, die cut the grass and flowers creating a dimensional scene with the stamped beavers floating on a log. She’s sharing a video tutorial over on the Lawn Fawn blog.
Introduction to Planning
If one of your New Years resolutions is to be more prepared and organized with your scrapbooking or in life then starting a planner might be for you. Planners are a great way to keep track of what’s coming up, what you’ve accomplished, setting goals, staying organized, meal planning, journaling and even scrapbooking with memory planners. The Happy Planner is sharing how to get starting using a planner from choosing a size and layout style that works for you, setting it all up, adding personalization and more.
Scandinavian Heart Cross Stitch Pattern
We’re heading into the season of love, and there are so many fun heart cross-stitch patterns out there it’s going to be hard to pick ones to share!. This Scandinavian heart design is a big heart made up of a bunch of little hearts. You could even use some of the little heart designs in a different way, like making a bookmark with a bunch of different hearts, or using them as a border on a project.
