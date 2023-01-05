Read full article on original website
Marquette soars past Georgetown at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE - Kam Jones' 17 points helped Marquette defeat Georgetown 95-73 on Saturday, extending the Hoyas' record Big East Conference losing streak to 26. Jones also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro scored 14 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Stevie Mitchell recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.
Milwaukee Panthers top Purdue Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Kentrell Pullian scored 19 points and BJ Freeman added 15 points and seven rebounds as Milwaukee beat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70 on Saturday. Freeman hit a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to give the Panthers a nine-point lead, 74-65. Bobby Planutis scored at the basket and Jarred Godfrey hit a 3 with four seconds left for the Mastodons to set the final margin.
Milwaukee Wave tops the Ambush in St. Louis, 8-2
ST. LOUIS - The 7-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave dominated MASL Eastern Division rivals, the St. Louis Ambush, Saturday night, Jan. 7, at The Family Arena. "I've been preaching to the guys about playing four complete quality quarters this season, and tonight we did just that," said Head Coach Giulaiano Oliviero. "This win says a lot about our team, and to execute like they did was awesome."
Brick Fest Live: Milwaukee LEGO enthusiasts hit Wisconsin Center
MILWAUKEE - Brick Fest Live is taking over the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. The event is all about LEGOs. People could see displays, participate in hands-on workshops and meet "LEGO masters." If you did not make it Saturday, Brick Fest Live is...
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
RSV, heart surgeries; Milwaukee girl home after months in hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother did not know if her baby would make it after three open-heart surgeries and two months in the hospital. Tierra Riser said it's something that changed her life forever, and something people need to take seriously. It was Christmas in January for Riser's three daughters...
West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The...
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
New Berlin Recreation's 4th annual Winterfest
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Shake off those winter blues and come check out New Berlin Recreation's annual Winterfest. Winterfest is a family-friendly event that features a ton of winter fun, including ice skating, snowy kickball tournament, candlelight hike, snowman building contest, beer garden, live music, and lots of hot cocoa. To find out the location of the Winterfest and more information on the fun winter activities, click here.
What's up in the Ward in January?
MILWAUKEE - From quarterly events to new businesses, there's always something to explore in the Third Ward. Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association details a few events happening in the Third Ward this month.
Milwaukee condo fire near 60th and Raintree
MILWAUKEE - There were no injuries in a Milwaukee condo fire near 60th and Raintree Sunday, Jan. 8. It happened around 4 p.m. Fire officials said firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor. The cause is under investigation.
Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days. Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents. Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with...
Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is Milwaukee's second homicide of 2023....
Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
N/A Day at The Cooperage, unlimited samples of non-alcoholic drinks
MILWAUKEE - A Dry January Beverage Festival returned to The Cooperage for its second annual N/A Day on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Milwaukee Record is throwing an event called N/A Day to allow people to enjoy unlimited samples of refreshments from the wide-ranging non-alcoholic drink market. According to their website,...
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
Milwaukee missing boy last seen near 54th and Mill
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jael Rodriguez was last seen Friday, Jan. 6 near 54th and Mill around 5 a.m., police said. Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 147 pounds with a slim...
Racine girl shot, boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A girl was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a boy was arrested for attempted homicide. The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive. The victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition.
Sandwich shops you'll want to sink your teeth into
MILWAUKEE - New restaurants are popping up all the time in the around Milwaukee! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with which sandwiches you'll want to get your hands on as soon as possible!
