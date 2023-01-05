Read full article on original website
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville; activities and food
The event features a one-mile walk around Village Park. At Dog Days of Winter, you can purchase a hot meal or beverage or sit by the warmth of the bonfire and roast s'mores.
New Berlin Recreation's 4th annual Winterfest
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Shake off those winter blues and come check out New Berlin Recreation's annual Winterfest. Winterfest is a family-friendly event that features a ton of winter fun, including ice skating, snowy kickball tournament, candlelight hike, snowman building contest, beer garden, live music, and lots of hot cocoa. To find out the location of the Winterfest and more information on the fun winter activities, click here.
Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
Milwaukee house fire near 21st and Brown, 3 people displaced
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire crews responded to a house fire near 21st and Brown around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Jan. 7. The Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire throughout the first and second floors of the building. Fire crews found three family members and their two dogs safe outside...
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville; winter fun with furry friends
THIENSVILLE, Wis. - FOX6 visits Dog Days of Winter in Thiensville, where people can have fun and create memories with their families and pets. Dog Days of Winter takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. Registration is just $30 per dog, and it includes a Village Park Reimagined pet bandana, s'mores kit for two, and swag from our partners.
Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
Brick Fest Live: Milwaukee LEGO enthusiasts hit Wisconsin Center
MILWAUKEE - Brick Fest Live is taking over the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. The event is all about LEGOs. People could see displays, participate in hands-on workshops and meet "LEGO masters." If you did not make it Saturday, Brick Fest Live is...
Milwaukee condo fire near 60th and Raintree
MILWAUKEE - There were no injuries in a Milwaukee condo fire near 60th and Raintree Sunday, Jan. 8. It happened around 4 p.m. Fire officials said firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor. The cause is under investigation.
Wisconsin Humane Society 'Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon'
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Humane Society is usually closed on Sunday, but they made an exception on Jan. 8 for a big event, the Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon. At the Humane Society's Milwaukee campus, they said there are so many small animals that they wanted to give everyone an opportunity to focus on just adopting them.
Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days. Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents. Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with...
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
Milwaukee Guest House volunteer serves 150th meal to the hungry
MILWAUKEE - Carl Johnson, a volunteer at Milwaukee's Guest House, has made sure no one goes hungry 150 times, serving kindness with each plate. "Just to see the joy in the faces," said Johnson. That's what Johnson said brings him back to Guest House as a volunteer every month. He...
Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
What's up in the Ward in January?
MILWAUKEE - From quarterly events to new businesses, there's always something to explore in the Third Ward. Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association details a few events happening in the Third Ward this month.
Pleasant Prairie police chase, 4 arrested after $18K+ Ulta theft
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with four people in handcuffs Thursday, Jan. 5 in Pleasant Prairie. It all started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state lines on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the chase.
River Hills nurse performs CPR, saves man who collapsed
RIVER HILLS, Wis. - A River Hills nurse saved a man's life by quickly performing CPR after finding him on the ground Friday, Jan. 6. River Hills police said the nurse was passing by when she checked on the man on the ground who had apparently collapsed while doing yard work. She started CPR, and North Shore Fire/Rescue firefighters/paramedics took over, taking the man to the hospital for further treatment.
Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
