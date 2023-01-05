ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: NFL Is Considering Unprecedented Change To Playoffs

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

In light of the suspended Bills-Bengals game, the NFL is reportedly considering an unprecedented change to this year's playoffs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the NFL is looking to not resume the Bills-Bengals game. That, of course, impacts playoff seeding.

As a result, Schefter believes the NFL is looking at playing the AFC Championship at a neutral site location.

The other option is that the AFC's No. 1 seed chooses either a first-round bye or home-field advantage. The No. 2 seed would get whichever the No. 1 seed doesn't choose.

"Adam Schefter believes the NFL will not look to resume the Bengals vs. Bill game and that league is working towards either a potential neutral site AFC Championship game or 1 seed choosing between getting having a bye or home field with 2 seed getting whatever not picked," The Comeback wrote in a tweet.

This would be unprecedented on many levels, but it's just about the only thing the NFL can now do.

Had the Bills beaten the Bengals in Week 17, they'd have the inside track to the AFC's No. 1 seed. A loss and the Chiefs would get the No. 1 seed.

A Bengals win would have locked up the AFC North crown and a home-field playoff game that comes with it.

The ramifications are significant. The NFL is trying to do what's fair, given the circumstances.

Marvan Cole
3d ago

Excuse me but if the Bengals would have beaten the Bills and beat the Ravens at home Sunday with the Chiefs losing at the Raiders, the Bengals would get the 1 seed. Three teams were fighting for that #1 seed.

GthatsMe
3d ago

Why not just add another week to the schedule. I get that would mean an additional bye week to the other teams, but at least it's fair as far as home field advantage. The Indy car race can be flexed to earlier in the day.

Speakthetruth
3d ago

Play the game …. all the fuss over a tackle that was non-violent. We will never know, but it could be due to an enlarged heart, improper mix of meds or something else 🫣

