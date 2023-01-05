Report: NFL Is Considering Unprecedented Change To Playoffs

In light of the suspended Bills-Bengals game, the NFL is reportedly considering an unprecedented change to this year's playoffs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the NFL is looking to not resume the Bills-Bengals game. That, of course, impacts playoff seeding.

As a result, Schefter believes the NFL is looking at playing the AFC Championship at a neutral site location.

The other option is that the AFC's No. 1 seed chooses either a first-round bye or home-field advantage. The No. 2 seed would get whichever the No. 1 seed doesn't choose.

This would be unprecedented on many levels, but it's just about the only thing the NFL can now do.

Had the Bills beaten the Bengals in Week 17, they'd have the inside track to the AFC's No. 1 seed. A loss and the Chiefs would get the No. 1 seed.

A Bengals win would have locked up the AFC North crown and a home-field playoff game that comes with it.

The ramifications are significant. The NFL is trying to do what's fair, given the circumstances.