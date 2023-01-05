Breaking: Buffalo Bills Announce Damar Hamlin Is Showing 'Remarkable Improvement'

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center this Thursday, the Buffalo franchise announced in an update today.

The team's announcement didn't stop there, however, as the Bills also shared this promising revelation in their Thursday statement: Hamlin "has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact."

Buffalo further added that Hamlin's lungs continue to heal and that he's making "steady progress."

The Bills opened their statement today by noting "remarkable improvement" in Hamlin's condition.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Buffalo organization said.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress," said the Bills before closing their announcement by thanking fans.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received," the team concluded.

Hamlin's "remarkable improvement" this Thursday is a sizable step up from the Wednesday update fans received from the Buffalo Franchise.

In a statement yesterday, the team shared that Hamlin had shown "signs of improvement" while remaining in critical condition.

We continue to wish nothing but the best for Damar Hamlin and his family.