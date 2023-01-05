ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Breaking: Buffalo Bills Announce Damar Hamlin Is Showing 'Remarkable Improvement'

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center this Thursday, the Buffalo franchise announced in an update today.

The team's announcement didn't stop there, however, as the Bills also shared this promising revelation in their Thursday statement: Hamlin "has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact."

Buffalo further added that Hamlin's lungs continue to heal and that he's making "steady progress."

The Bills opened their statement today by noting "remarkable improvement" in Hamlin's condition.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Buffalo organization said.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress," said the Bills before closing their announcement by thanking fans.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received," the team concluded.

Hamlin's "remarkable improvement" this Thursday is a sizable step up from the Wednesday update fans received from the Buffalo Franchise.

In a statement yesterday, the team shared that Hamlin had shown "signs of improvement" while remaining in critical condition.

We continue to wish nothing but the best for Damar Hamlin and his family.

Luis Fuentes
3d ago

AWESOME! Sad what happened but what I realized is how all nationalities came together to show this young man love so you see it is possible for every culture no matter what color of your skin for us to get along and respect each other

Ruby Cox
3d ago

so glad to hear Damar Hablin is showing improvement. Prayers for him and his family, and for Tee Higgins, this was not Tee Higgins fault.

Honestly Real
3d ago

This news makes me so happy! I don't watch football, but for some reason, I was watching this game. I will continue to pray for a full recovery for this young man. I know what it is like to lose a child. Thank God that this is not the end of his story.

