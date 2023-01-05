ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Rumors: LA Still Looking to Fill Three Positions This Offseason

By Noah Camras
 3 days ago

Despite the busy offseason, the Angels are far from done making moves.

If the regular season started today, the Angels would have a lot of confidence in their roster. They're much better fit to survive an injury, and have depth and versatility all across the board.

Lucky for them, however, the regular season is still a few months away — and in that time, the Angels will continue to look to get better . MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic spoke to a decision-making front office member of the Angels, who told him they're still looking to add players at three positions.

"They’re now focused on acquiring a shortstop, more bullpen depth and another starting pitcher."

While this isn't exactly information we didn't already know, it's nice to see how committed they are to ensuring they have a perfect roster entering next season .

At the shortstop position, the free agent class has dried up. They could target someone like Elvis Andrus, who they were linked to earlier in the offseason . However, the likelier scenario would be swinging a deal via the trade market, perhaps one of these proposed deals for Amed Rosario or Willy Adames .

The starting pitcher market has also dried up, leaving the Angels with a few options. The best one seems to be RHP Michael Wacha, who has been linked to the Angels all offseason. They could also target RHP Johnny Cueto, who's one of the top starters remaining on the market. However, if they wanted to do it through the trade market, they could go after LHP Chris Sale , who they've been linked to multiple times over the last week.

As for the bullpen, it's hard to predict who they could target. It doesn't sound like they're looking for a true shutdown closer, and will instead have somewhat of a closer-by-committee , with Carlos Estevez getting the best chance . However, they have been linked to one former starter in RHP Michael Fulmer, who could be a nice fit in the bullpen.

While we can't predict exactly who the Angels will add over the next two months, it does sound like a sure thing that they make another few moves. So, Angels fans should be very excited about what may come in the next month or so.

