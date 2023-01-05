ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

New 'Habit' Burger Chain Coming To Central Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The Habit Burger Grill is opening another location in the Garden State next week.

The popular eatery will open at 751 Route 18 in East Brunswick.

The casual restaurant features charburgers, salads and sandwiches.

This will be the 15th "Habit" location in New Jersey.

